The fall tennis season approaches, but the Menomonie tennis girls have had their rackets out all summer and are ready to take to the court.
“It should be a very exciting year. Hard to beat last year, one of the most winning seasons I have coached,” said Menomonie girls tennis coach, Wendy Hastings.
In 2017, the Mustangs went 24-3 for the season. They placed second in the Big Rivers Conference dual meets and tournament. Seven players moved onto the sectional tournament and there were two state qualifiers at sectionals, Lindsey Johnson and Lexi Hastings. No. 1 doubles team of Johnson and Hastings ended the 2017 season at 31-4 in the second round of the state tournament.
The six core players are returning to varsity positions for the 2018 season. Eight senior players were lost from last season, but new players have joined the team, including five new freshmen players.
“Our girls worked hard this summer, many went to tennis camp, took lessons at the YMCA, attended captains practices, and simple got out and hit – all the extra things that make players better. They really put in the time,” said coach Hastings.
The Mustangs begin their season with their first meet at Wausau West next Monday. Their second meet will again be at Wausau West on Tuesday.
Roster
Seniors: Lexi Hastings, Lindsey Johnson, Jennifer Radle, McKenna Thomas, Jordyn Hagman, Corinne Odell
Juniors: Carly Witucki, Olivia Leipnitz, Jenny Hakes, Lauren Flasenburger, Kib Lee, Olivia Peterson, Alli Bilse
Sophomores: Haley Hastings, Olivia Klass, Naomi Ullom, Brooke Evan, Ava Zaborske, Lindsee Kaufman, Journey Winsand, Sydnee Frigo, Kyle Lancette, McKenzie Carlson
Freshmen: Emma Hastings, Grace Strey, Kierce Hemauer, Karissa Brunner, Asia Yang
