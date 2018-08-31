Number one singles player Jennifer Radle returned to her number one singles position and helped lead the Menomonie girls tennis team to a decisive victory against River Falls. Radle and number two singles player Olivia Leipnitz made quick work of their matches.
Megan Lewis at number three struggled to remain consistent against a good River Falls player. Conversely, Lauren Flaschenriem at number four never let her opponent into the match.
In doubles, Lexi Hastings and Lindsey Johnson at number one controlled the match, making quick work of their win.
McKenna Thomas and Corinne Odell at number two always like to add a little excitement to their games.
They won the first set 6-0 but the second set they had to fight to get the 7-5 win.
Number three doubles team, Carly Witucki and Emma Hastings, lost the first set 5-7, won the second 6-4, then went into the third set and were up 4-1.
River Falls rallied to win the next four points. Menomonie found a way to fight back to tie it up the set at 6-6 and won the third set tie break 7-3.
“Consistency and aggressiveness will help this team get better,” said Menomonie girls tennis coach Wendy Hastings.
The Menomonie girls tennis team will be traveling for both of next week’s games. Sept. 4 to Eau Claire North and Sept. 6 to Winona Senior.
