The Colfax volleyball team had a definitive win against an inexperienced Somerset team on Sept. 6. The final scores sat at 25-13, 25-13, and 25-16.
“Somerset was young and inexperienced which gave us an opportunity to take control of the match early on. After the match, we discussed the difference of giving up unforced error points to a team that will compete equally with us versus an inexperienced team,” said Colfax volleyball coach Pam Meredith.
Colfax acknowledged their errors and discussed how they might improve as a team going into the rest of the season.
“Our goal as the season progresses will be to minimize undisciplined errors and have our opponent earn their points, not be handed their points. It was a good opportunity for us to dissect the areas we need to improve on,” said Meredith.
Sam Pretasky had a nice night finishing with 12 kills and four block assists. Alyssa Dachel had a great match from the serving line with five aces and led the defense with 16 digs.
Colfax volleyball continued their week in Hudson on Saturday for an eight-team tournament, defeating Menomonie but losing to Superior and Hudson.
The Vikings defeated Menomonie 25-17, 25-22, but got off to a slow start as they were down 2-8 then 9-14 and 11-15 before Alyssa Dachel went back to the serving line and served four aces during a 12-point Viking run to put them up 23-15.
They then played an auxiliary match against the Hudson junior varsity team because the Prescott team were a no show for the tournament.
Last in their pool, Colfax played a talented Superior team with two athletic outside hitters who could put the ball away and a setter who could deliver a great ball from anywhere on the court.
Colfax started off slow again in set one and had to fight to get to 20. In set two, they were out to an early lead 7-2 and ahead the entire set until Superior tied the game up at 23-23. A hitting error out of bounds by the Vikings for point 24 and a block kill by Superior for point 25 ended the hard fought set.
“It would have been nice to pull that set off and see what would have happened in set three but we were unable to put up a block on their outside hitters. The tell tale sign of that match was errors on our part. We had 15 kills but 14 hitting errors as well as six service errors and only three aces,” said Meredith.
The Vikings then played a crossover match against Hudson since they both finished second in their respective pools. Hudson had defeated Baldwin-Woodville and Somerset but lost to Bloomer. Bloomer would go on to lose to Superior in the final.
The Vikings had defeated Hudson at the Stout Sprawl on Aug. 25 in three sets but could not generate the same intensity and competitive drive in their second meeting.
Colfax lost set one 21-25 and then the game took a dismal turn in set two with the Vikings losing 10-25.
“I was obviously not pleased with the level of play during our final match. We handed the match to Hudson without much of a fight which was disappointing after playing a tough match against Superior prior,” said Meredith.
Colfax maintained a successful defense for much of the tournament, but they were unable to consistently perform offensively.
“Alyssa Dachel had a very good tournament for us as did Rachel Scharlau. Alyssa had some great service runs for us, played extremely disciplined defense and put us in system offensively most of the day. Unfortunately, our offensive weapons were unable to capitalize on this except for Rachel Scharlau, who had a very strong and consistent showing in the front line,” said Meredith
The conference season starts for Colfax on Sept. 13 with a match on the road at Durand.
