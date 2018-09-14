The Colfax volleyball team had their first conference match on Sept. 13 and won all three of sets against Durand at 25-20, 25-8, and 25-14.
The Colfax Vikings were down 12-14 in the first set before finally pulling in the lead at 18-17. In the second set, Kali Risler served an ace for set point and in set three Durand missed their serve to give Colfax the match point.
“I thought Kali Risler did an excellent job coming off the bench and playing tough in set two and three. She had some great serves and played a confident back row,” said Colfax volleyball coach Pam Meredith.
The finished the match with 29 kills and only five hitting error. Kameri Meredith led the team with eight kills and was followed by Samantha Pretasky and Rachel Scharlau with seven each.
Alyssa Dachel led the defense with 16 digs. Meredith and Pretasky each had three aces and Jozie Buchanan racked up 19 assists.
Colfax continues their way through the conference with their upcoming home match against Boyceville on Sept. 18.
