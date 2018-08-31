The Boyceville high school volleyball team started their season off with a 2-1 record during a quad tournament against South Shore, Spring Valley, and Lake Holcombe at home on Aug. 23.
“Overall I was happy with the team’s performance and it was great to get back on the court playing again. Starting the season out with a win against South Shore gave us some confidence as we settle into this year’s lineup,” said Boyceville volleyball coach Keri Peterson.
As a team, Boyceville served well against South Shore, making only a few errors, but eliminating serving errors at crucial times in the game will be important for them. They were able to get on some serving runs that kept them in the games.
Taylor Grambow, Tyra Kostman, Kady Grambow and Jaida Peterson all had solid performances serving. Jaida had a team high five aces against South Shore and the team collectively served 24 aces in the quad. Boyceville finished the sets against South Shore at 25-15 and 25-15.
Against Spring Valley, Boyceville had a close first set, but were not able to grab the win. Losing the first set took the wind out of their sails. They finished the sets against Spring Valley at 24-26 and 13-25.
“We struggled to pass the ball off the serve and we couldn’t get anything set up, causing us to struggle offensively. These are the games we want to win this season, the close ones. We became complacent and lacked intensity and that hurt us,” said Peterson.
Boyceville fought back after losing to Spring Valley and were able to take a win against Lake Holcombe.
“We opened the set with a couple of kills that gave us some needed momentum. We played well as a team with several players contributing to the win,” said Peterson.
Tyra Kostman, Hannah Johnson and Jaida Peterson led the team in kills. Emma Ouellette and Amber Retzloff gave quality sets, which led to 27 kills as a team. As a team they made only three serving errors in the match.
Week 2
Boyceville continued their season this week with a challenging game against Somerset on Aug. 28. Boyceville won the first set at 25-23, but lost the following sets at 22-25, 17-25, and 17-25.
Boyceville had 11 ace serves as a team, but needed to clean up service errors, especially when the game was close. Jaida Peterson led the team with ace serves totaling four and Taylor Grambow served two aces, with only one serve error.
“We had great passes from our back row, but didn’t convert enough of those great passes to kills, which is something we need to do to win games. We definitely have the potential to make that happen,” said Peterson.
Boyceville participated in another quad, this time against Chetek-Weyerhauser, Owen-Withee, and Fall Creek. Boyceville went 1-2, snagging a win against Owen-Withee at 25-17 and 27-26.
“We were evenly matched with Chetek-Weyerhauser and played with them the whole set. Too many serving errors made the difference in this game. If we can eliminate errors with fundamentals, like serving, we will win the close games,” said Peterson.
Sophomore Kady Grambow came in off the bench and gave Boyceville some needed fire at the outside hitter position.
“Fall Creek is a great team defensively. They covered the court well and Boyceville just couldn’t give them anything offensively that they couldn’t handle,” said Peterson.
“It’s frustrating to lose close games, like the Chetek-Weyerhauser game. Eliminating only a couple of errors in a set would make the difference for us and give us a win. We’ll continue to work hard in practice and try to improve our play each week,” said Peterson.
The Boyceville volleyball team hopes to take a win back at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on Sept. 4.
