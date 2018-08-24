Having only lost one starter, most of Colfax’s star volleyball team returns for the 2018 season. Colfax ended their 2017 season at 8-0 in the conference and 22-15 overall.
“We need to continue to grow stronger physically and mentally. I’m not looking for perfection, I’m looking for progress,” said Colfax volleyball coach Pam Meredith.
One major change for the Colfax volleyball team is that they have been moved to the opposite half of the sectional. They will be facing new opponents in the playoffs than they have in previous years.
Defending the conference title might put this year’s team to the test against their challenging opponents.
“Elk Mound is always a top runner, especially with Morgan Radtke leading the offense. Durand and Glenwood City have some talented athletes, they will surprise some teams this year. We hope to play disciplined, composed and consistent throughout the season and hope to find ourselves in the running to defend the conference title,” said Meredith.
Colfax played at the Menomonie Volleyball Sprawl invitational on Friday that will continue on Saturday at the UW-Stout Johnson Fieldhouse.
