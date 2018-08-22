The Elk Mound volleyball team hopes to build off of last year’s success and become a playoff contender.
The Mounders went 27-19 overall and 7-1 in the conference last year. They did not win the conference title, but they won their first playoff game in three years.
After having lost a handful of their best players, the Mounders lack some experience, but high school volleyball coach Samantha Stelter believes that they skill have the ability to compete.
“We lack experience this season. While most of the girls are juniors and seniors, we are young in the sense that many of the girls have had limited varsity experience. However, we have good leadership from those players returning with varsity experience and the team has already formed some good team chemistry. I anticipate our passing to be a strength this season but we are going to have to have some hitters step up and find ways to put the ball away on offense,” said Stelter.
The Mounders first game is in Menomonie on Friday.
Roster
Seniors: Abby Curry, Isabel Hay, Morgan Radtke, Kaitlin Schiferl, Hannah Simpson, Qwynn Tyman
Juniors: Maggie Bartig, Hailey Blaskowski, Sophie Cedarblade, Kortnee Halgren, Lexi Nechanicky, Keara Schloer
Sophomores: Susan Marquardt, Alyse Egan, Macia Kendziera, Morgan Kinblom, Chloe Simpson, Bryanna Troutz, Tessah Tyman, Emma Brenden
Freshmen: McKenna Diermeier, Kyah Fischer, Isabella Harmer, Issie Hollister, Arianna Pinder, Kallee Rhude, Korrisa Schloer
