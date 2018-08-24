The Menomonie volleyball teams returns from last year’s winless season with knowledge and experience. This season they are better prepared to compete in the Big Rivers Conference (BRC).
“We expect to compete for the middle of the pack in the BRC, many teams lost huge contributors to graduation and will have to find players to replace the production from graduating seniors. Although we lost one second All-BRC player (MB-Madison Davis), we return with more experience than last season. Our hope is to achieve a home playoff match to showcase our facilities,” said Menomonie high school volleyball coach Corey Davis.
Overcoming inconsistencies and limited small errors is Menomonie’s key to success.
“To be successful, we need to limit our errors and force teams to beat us, not give away easy points. In addition, we need to be a little more poised during long rallies and win more of those points,” said Davis.
The Menomonie volleyball team played their first games on August 22 against Glenwood City, Prescott, and Barron. Overall, they were inconsistent, but that didn’t stop them from getting a win against Glenwood City.
Menomonie went 20-25, 25-20, and 15-13 in their three games against Glenwood City. Menomonie came back from being down 10-13 in the third game and scored the next five points to secure their win.
“We were inconsistent. The team can look good when we do the little things, but also poor. Our serve was not good and we were constantly setting the ball from behind the 10-foot line, making it hard for our hitters,” said Davis.
Against Prescott, Menomonie couldn’t find a rhythm. Prescott started off with a 7-1 run. Menomonie fought back to a 12-12 tie, but a five point run by Prescott led into them finishing the first set at 25-22. The second set was much the same. Prescott won the second set 25-18.
“Menomonie played Prescott almost even except for a four and three point run that put Prescott up for good. We again didn’t serve well and our hitters had trouble putting the ball into locations to score consistently,” said Davis.
Against Barron, long point-scoring runs were the difference that led to Barron winning both sets. Barron won set one at 25-16 and set two at 25-21
“We didn’t serve tough enough to Barron’s serve receive and therefore the Bears were in-system more than Menomonie," said Davis.
Menomonie might have had a rough start with two losses, but they did win their first game and have shown improvement from last year. Menomonie finished third overall behind Barron (3-0) and Prescott (2-1).
"Once we can continue to improve our serve receive, our setters and hitters should have an easier time getting better quality sets and attacks, which should lead to less long runs for our opponents. It's those three to four point runs that extend or create leads that we need to minimize for our opponents and create for ourselves," said Davis.
Menomonie played at the Menomonie Volleyball Sprawl invitational on Friday that will continue on Saturday at the UW-Stout Johnson Fieldhouse.
