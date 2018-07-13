The Mars Racing team entered a pair of $10,000 to win World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series contests in the states of Iowa and Minnesota last Friday and Saturday, July 6-7.
On Friday night on a rugged racing surface at Dubuque Speedway in Dubuque, Iowa, Jimmy Mars stopped the clock nineteenth fastest overall during qualifying prior to advancing up to fourth in his loaded heat race. After starting tenth on the grid in the 40-lap shootout, Jimmy blasted past seven competitors en route to a sterling third place podium effort behind only victor Brandon Sheppard and runner-up Chris Simpson.
At Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minn. on Saturday evening, another $10,000 top prize was on the line in the 39th edition of the ‘Gopher 50.’ Jimmy timed in 16th fastest during the qualifying session and later ran third in heat race action.
The Menomonie star then rolled off from the inside of the fourth row in the 50-lapper and drove up to fourth early in the feature distance before settling for an eighth place performance. Complete results from both WOOLMS programs can be found online at www.woolms.com.
Another World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series showdown will greet the #28 team Saturday at Ogilvie Raceway in Ogilvie, Minn. The single-day event in the Gopher State will once again boast a $10,000 winner’s check. Jimmy has already scored a victory at Ogilvie in 2018, as he claimed a $3,000 payday back on May 5 with the WISSOTA Late Model Challenge Series! More information concerning this race can be accessed by clicking on www.woolms.com.
Keep up all year long with all of the latest news and information concerning the Mars Racing team at www.JimmyMarsRacing.com.
