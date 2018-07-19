The Boyceville 12 U tournament team competed in a tournament in Bloomer July 14 and 15 where they brought home the first place trophy with an undefeated 4-0 run.
On Saturday, July 14, the team squared off with a team from Holmen where a hard-fought game saw the Bulldogs emerge with a 6-3 triumph.
In the second game, Boyceville played Hudson Navy. The Bulldogs got a shut-out from their pitchers and belted 18 hits, winning 20-0 in four innings.
The shutout finished the round of pool play that seeded the Bulldogs first in their bracket. On Sunday, July 15, Boyceville squared off with undefeated Rice Lake. Tied 4-4 going into the last inning, the Bulldogs pushed two runs across to secure a 6-4 victory.
In the final game of the day, Boyceville faced off with the Elk Mound All Stars, where a pitching duel came to a head after a disciplined Bulldog defense helped pull off a 1-0 victory.
Fourth and sixth grade teams go undefeated
Both the Boyceville fourth and sixth grade baseball teams finished their 2018 regular seasons undefeated.
The fourth grade team also completed their season undefeated for the second consecutive year. The team accumulated 97 runs while surrendering only three.
A strong pitching staff rotated nine different pitchers throughout the season.
"The boys worked extremely hard and improved each day," coach Brian Roemhild said. "This is a fun group of kids that are very dedicated to baseball and being a good teammate."
The sixth grade Boyceville baseball team finished the 2018 regular season undefeated for a three-year overall record of 49-1. The team hit 10 home runs over the fence and scored 134 runs while only surrendering 47. The team rotated seven individual pitchers throughout the season.
"It was another great season with a special group of baseball players," Roemhild said. "This ... is all about hard work, defense and playing as a team."
The fourth grade team is coached by Brian Roemhild, Chad Maes, Curt Bucholtz and Braden Roemhild while the sixth grade team is coached by Brian Roemhild, Steve Olson and Greg Wold.
