OSSEO — The Osseo Merchants pulled away from the Eau Claire Cavaliers 7-4 on Saturday afternoon in the Chippewa River Baseball League championship game to win the team's third straight league title.
Tied 4-4 entering the bottom of the fifth, the Merchants scored once in the fifth and two times in the sixth to help become the first team since the Eau Claire Bears from 2004-06 to win three straight league titles.
Jesse Brockman finished 3-for-5 with two runs scored while Nolan Matson also had three hits to go with a run scored and run batted in for the Merchants. Ryan Freitag doubled, scored twice and drew two walks in the victory.
Matt Vold struck out struck out four while allowing four earned runs in six innings to get the win on the mound. Steve Hensley tossed three scoreless innings on the hill and had a double and two runs batted in at the plate for the Merchants.
Tom Mewhorter and Adrian Bethel each doubled for the Cavaliers, who advanced won the North Division title during the regular season and advanced to the title game for the second year in a row in the team's second season in the league.
The Merchants edged the Cavaliers 3-2 in last season's title game.
Osseo jumped out to a 4-0 lead after two innings before the Cavaliers scored four times in the top of the fourth to tie the game. Tyler Hermann homered in the inning for the Cavaliers while Caleb Hurt, Kole Lekvin and Jordan Wilson each had RBIs in the fourth.
