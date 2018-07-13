The Chippewa Valley Hooligans competed at the Power Chair Soccer National Championship Tournament that was held in Fort Wayne, Ind., Thursday, June 28 through Saturday, June 30.
The team went 3-0 in pool play and made it to the National Championship match, where they lost 8-6. The team went 5-1 overall for the tournament.
The team consists of Menomonie High School juniors Brett Boettcher and Daniel Herrmann, Grant Shipley from Barron and Julie and Jason Endres from Eau Claire.
“It was an outstanding accomplishment for these athletes,” Menomonie Middle School Principal Bart Boettcher remarked.
