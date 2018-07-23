The Red Cedar Speedway presented the Advantage RV Modified Series with Kids Club sponsored by Dean and Sue’s Bar Grill and Design Built Structures.
The WISSOTA sanctioned Modifieds, Super Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, and RCS Hornets were all in action. An early rain delay and threatening skies were prevalent factors in the evening, but the raceway was lighting fast and the racing action was superb. Feature winners included Dan Ebert, Jesse Redetzke, and Jeremy Johnson, as time limits forced the delay of the Midwest Modified feature until Friday, July 27.
Twenty-nine WISSOTA Modifieds took to the track and a course of four heats, two B-Features, and a 40 lap main event saw Dan Ebert standing at the top of the podium at the evening’s end. The heats were won by Mike Knopps, which was his first career Modified heat win, Brandon Jenson, Kevin Adams, and Jeremy Nelson.
The first of two B-Features was won by Jake Hartung as Clayton Wagamon, Mike Stearns, and Andy Jones qualified finishing in the top four. The second of two B-Features was won by Grant Southworth as Ashley Anderson, Steve Hallquist, and Greg Nippoldt, also qualified by finishing in the top four. Donnie Lofdahl was the 21st starter in the feature after receiving a provisional starting position.
It was Brandon Jensen on the pole as Mike Anderson took the early lead from the outside of row one. Anderson set the pace as he began to stretch his advantage over the first ten laps of the event before it was slowed for debris on the track. The restart saw Jeremy Nelson had moved to third position behind Jensen and Kevin Adams sat in fourth with Dan Ebert in fifth position. Anderson was back in control on the restart and led for the next five laps under green when Grant Southworth spun in turns three and four once again slowing the pace.
The restart saw Adams had moved to third position and he took over second as the race went green. Anderson continued to lead but Adams closed the gap on the high side and once again the caution flag flew at the halfway point. Anderson led them back to green as Adams chose to start outside of Nelson on the second row. Adams pulled even, Anderson fought back, but Adams moved into the point and Ebert overtook third.
A spinning Mike Knopps slowed the action as Cory Mahder went to the work area and returned at the rear of the field. Under green, it was Adams, as Anderson and Ebert battled side by side for the runner up position. Adams pulled away as Ebert took second and Dave Cain moved into fourth and Shane Sabranski ran in fifth.
Ebert began to close the gap on Adams as suddenly, on lap 30, Adams pulled off the raceway on the backstretch, retiring from the event with a breakdown. Ebert inherited the point and has a substantial lead over Anderson who was battling side by side with Cain.
Ebert cruised to the $1,500 win as Anderson secured second and 12th starting Cain finished in the third position. It was Sabranski over Nelson as Jake Hartung drove from the B-Feature and starting 13th to sixth. Ashley Anderson, Southworth, Adam Hensel, and Mark Hanson rounded out the top 10.
Super Stock heats
Tommy Richards and Bart Steffen were the WISSOTA Super Stock heat winners as Jesse Redetzke parlayed his sixth position feature start to the win. Early in the event, Rick Hallquist led over Stephen and Troy Fransway and then Shane Sabraski and Dan Gullixson took turns running third.
Fransway drew the first caution and had to be towed from the raceway. The restart came with six laps completed as Gullixson moved from the outside of row two to take the lead and Redetzke used the high line to move into the runner up position.
Another caution slowed the pace and it was Redetzke blasting into the lead on the restart. Gullixson and Tommy Richards battled for second as Richards slowly inched into the position. It was Redetzke out front all the way to the checkered flag as Gullixson retook second with two laps to go. Richards didn’t give in however, as he retook second on the final circuit. Adam Soltis and Steffen rounded out the top five.
Hornet heats
Armond Love and Lukas Brackin won the Hornet heats as Jeremy Johnson won the feature. It was Rick Krumrie leading from the pole as Brackin ran in second early. Bradley York used the outside to move past both to the point but Rick Krumrie battled back to the front. A caution flag slowed the event and it was Brackin taking the lead under green as Jeremy Johnson followed him into second.
Another debris caution slowed the pace for the last time and it was Johnson taking advantage of the restart to move into the lead as he drove the rest of the distance out front. Brackin remained close and challenged for his first ever feature win but had to settle for second. Derek Krumrie finished in third with a late charge as York and Jordan Langer rounded out the top five.
Gunnar Watkins and Shane Halopka won the two Midwest Modified heats but their feature was postponed until next week do to the track curfew.
The Red Cedar Speedway returns on Thursday for the Fair Night Hornet Endro Special featuring the EVS Hornets, Xcel MCS Mini Mods, and the Limited Late Models. The following evening, they return with the Friday Fair Night featuring the WISSOTA Modifieds, Super Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, and the NVSA Vintage race cars presented by Dicks RV.
