The 2018 Brandon Miller Memorial Golf Outing was held at Whitetail Golf Course on July 14. A group of 130 family and friends golfed in the event to raise money to be put towards scholarships for area students. This year the scholarships went to Kenadie Cook and Jacob Miller both of Menomonie High School.
Pictured from left to right: Lynn Miller, Jacob Miller, Kenadie Cook, and Julie Miller.
