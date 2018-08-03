Jimmy Mars’ 2018 win total now stands at six following a pair of WISSOTA Challenge Series triumphs in his home state of Wisconsin over the July 27-28 weekend.
On Friday night at Gondik Law Speedway in Superior, Jimmy won his heat race in preliminary action prior to driving the Paul Gilberts-owned #28 MB Customs entry to the $1,500 victory in the first ‘AMSOIL Twin Ports Twin 25.’ In the second 25-lapper at the former AMSOIL Speedway, Jimmy started 16th on the feature grid after a huge invert and drove past 12 competitors to secure a solid fourth place showing.
At Rice Lake Speedway in Rice Lake on Saturday evening, Jimmy once again picked up a heat race win and later rolled off from the inside of the second row in the 40-lap headliner.
After grabbing the point on lap six of the WISSOTA Challenge Series A-Main, the Menomonie star stayed out front to capture the $2,000 windfall ahead of Lance Matthees, Pat Doar, A.J. Diemel, and James Giossi.
“It was a great weekend for us and a lot of fun to run up around home,” exclaimed Mars today via telephone. “We have a hectic week with our Super Late Model leading up to the USA Nationals this week, so it was a good opportunity to race my father-in-law’s car in a couple of WISSOTA Challenge Series races and keep our own equipment fresh. Our car showed speed at both Superior and Rice Lake and we were able to get a couple of wins. I can’t thank Paul (Gilberts) enough for putting that deal together for me and hopefully we can get on a little roll here this week at Plymouth, Shawano, and Cedar Lake!”
One of the biggest races of the year takes place center stage, which started Thursday and lasts until Saturday at Cedar Lake Speedway, as the 31st Annual ‘USA Nationals’ are held at the racy 3/8-mile oval (results will be available at a later date).
More information can be accessed at www.woolms.com and www.cedarlakespeedway.com.
