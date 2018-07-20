Jimmy Mars and his #28 team were back in action with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series Saturday evening, July 14 at Ogilvie Raceway in Ogilvie, Minn.
Jimmy knocked down the eleventh fastest lap overall during the qualifying session before grabbing the fourth transfer spot through his stacked heat race. During the course of the $10,000 to win headliner in the Gopher State, Jimmy was able to advance past four competitors in the 50-lap battle to earn a solid seventh place showing. Complete results from Ogilvie Raceway can be accessed online at www.woolms.com.
The Mars Racing team has a big week in store for them in the states of Minnesota and Nebraska, which began Wednesday and wraps up Saturday, July 18-21. They traveled to Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minn. on Wednesday for a visit by the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. The popular national touring series made their first-ever stop at Jackson by sanctioning the ‘Sturdevant’s Auto Parts 50,’ which boasted a $10,000 top prize.
The dirt-slinging competition will then turn to I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Neb. for three straight nights of ground-pounding action leading up to the 8th edition of the ‘Silver Dollar Nationals.’ On Thursday, July 19, the rain-postponed ‘Malvern Bank Go 50’ will take center stage at I-80, as a $10,000 payday will be up for grabs. Double preliminary heat races took place Friday to help set the starting grid for Saturday’s $53,000 to win, 80-lap ‘Silver Dollar Nationals.’
Additional information concerning this lucrative week on the LOLMDS calendar can be found by visiting www.lucasdirt.com.
