The Menomonie Baseball Association 13UAA team placed third out of 44 teams in the 2018 Metro Baseball State Tournament in Lakeville, Minn. July 20-22. This was the team's fourth consecutive year qualifying for the state tournament, but the first time a Menomonie team has placed.

The team wrapped up their regular season with a 14-2 record. They are coached by Joel Verdon, Chuck Morning, Josh Rynes, Kevin Deutsch and Chuck Mensing.

Pictured from left to right: (front row) Trey Mensing, Sam Dahms, Cody Klass, Klayton Deutsch, Parker Verdon and Garrett Oium; (back row) Treysen Witt, Isiah Birt, Ben Bystol, Charlie Morning and Caleb Rynes.