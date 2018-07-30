The Red Cedar Speedway presented two nights of racing action at the Dunn County Fair.
Thursday night saw the Hornet Enduro Special with the RCS Hornets, Xcel MCS Mini Mods, and Limited Late Models. The following night, Dicks RV sponsored the WISSOTA Modifieds, Super Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, and the NVSA Vintage cars.
Friday’s winners included Cory Mahder, Terran Spacek, Shane Halopka, Travis Anderson, Danny Richards, and Kent Harmon. Thursday night racing action saw Dan Gullikson, Jeremy Johnson, and Joe Provizino win features. Johnson, Shadow Kitchner, and Derrek Krumrie each won at least one of the stages of the Hornet Enduro.
WISSOTA Modifieds
The WISSOTA Modifieds heats were won by Kevin Adams and Jason Richardson but it was Cory Mahder coming from eleventh on the starting grid to a convincing win at feature time. Sam Fankhauser led from the pole as Steve Hallquist moved into second in his brand new MB Customs modified. The early running saw Kevin Adams in third, Ashley Anderson in fourth, and Mark Hanson running fifth.
Hallquist began to make a move and pulled side by side with the leader and edged into the lead as Anderson used the high line to overtake second. Anderson wasn’t done, however, as he used the ultra-high line to run down the leader and take over the position in swift fashion. As Anderson checked out on the field, racing action was intense behind him.
Suddenly, Anderson’s motor let go and in a great plume of smoke in turn two, his night came to an end. He coasted down the backstretch and was able to clear the raceway with no caution flag. It was Hallquist back in the lead but a charging Mahder was closing rapidly. Jason Richardson brought out the only caution flag of the event with a turn two spin and the field was reset.
The restart saw Hallquist up front with Mahder, choosing the outside of row two putting Kevin Adams on his inside. As Hallquist led them to green through the middle of the track, Adams dove under the leader and moved up in front of him. However, Mahder dove down from the high side and made it a three car battle coming off of turn two. Mahder was fast as he took the point coming down the backstretch as Hanson followed through into third.
From there, Mahder stretched his legs to the finish line for the impressive win. Adams finished second in front of Hanson as Hallquist came home in fourth. Kevin Eder rounded out the top five at the checkered flag.
WISSOTA Super Stocks
The WISSOTA Super Stocks ran three heats with Curt Myers, Jesse Redetzke, and Kori Davis each taking wins.
The feature saw Wayne Dean and Troy Fransway on the front row as Fransway pulled out to the point at the start. Coming into turn three on lap two, a charging Dan Gullikson and Dean got together, cars slid up the raceway, and the track became congested.
Multiple cars were involved in the crash as they were collected due to having no where to go. Gullixson, Tony Falkner, Tyler Lamm, and Ben Hillman all retired from the event with significant damage. Chad Gullixson went to the work are and was able to return at the back of the field.
The restart saw Fransway leading, but fourth starting Terran Spacek had found his groove on the high side of the raceway. On lap three, he swept into the lead and began to build a comfortable cushion. Dean used the high side to overtake second as Davis moved to fourth with ninth starting Tommy Richards in tow in fifth.
Davis continued his fine run as he moved into third as Myers broke into the top five at the halfway point. As Spacek continued to lead unchallenged on his way to the win, Richards used the low line to move up to second at the finish. Wayne Dean finished an impressive third as he got beside Richards for the runner up position on the last lap. Davis come home in fourth over Myers in fifth.
WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds
The WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds ran two features as they had a make up event from the week prior.
Last week saw Gunnar Watkins and Shane Halopka win their heats, but a track curfew kept them from running their main event. It was Shane Halopka on the pole for the feature in search of a milestone win. In the world of dirt track racing, getting their first feature win is the goal of many of the drivers.
This night, it was Halopka chasing number two hundred, a number which is reached by very few and is reserved for the elite. Halopka represents the sport very well, is a clean driver, and is respected by his peers. His family is a regular staple at the track and seeing him succeed on this night was a special moment.
In a feature which ran cover to cover with no caution flags, it was Halopka the entire distance as he drove well out front and was never challenged. The high line was the preferred groove as Tommy Richards drove from eighth on the grid to finish in the runner up position.
A fine battle for third ensued over the closing laps as ninth starting Nick Koehler earned the position at the finish. Calvin Iverson finished fourth over Austin Ellis in fifth as the only car who started in the top five to finish in the top five was the victor.
The insiders sometimes understand the importance of wins more than the fan in the stands who are watching it happen. Just a few weeks removed from his car being destroyed at another track, Travis Anderson hung his battered race car body on another older chassis which was borrowed to him by Josh Wahlstrom. Other drivers donated spare parts to keep him on the track and countless hours were spent getting him back out racing, all being driven by the will to compete.
Surprisingly, he never missed an event. Anderson won his heat, along with Calvin Iverson and Nick Koehler, but that isn’t where the story ends.
It was the 19’s of Josh Wahlstrom and Antonio Pintaro on the front row of the feature as Wahlstrom moved out front and looked strong. Anderson started sixth on the field and quickly moved to the very high groove on the raceway and closed on the front runners.
He overtook second, closed on the leader, the man who helped keep him on the track, and swept by on the outside to the point. As Anderson began to build an advantage, Shane Halopka was seeking win 201 as he moved into second position.
Halopka began to close the gap on the leader as Nick Koehler moved from eighth into third. It was Wahlstrom in fourth and Karl Kolek running in fifth. Kolek brought out the only yellow of the event with a turn three/four caution. Anderson restarted the field with Halopka and Koehler in tow. He returned to the top groove and although Koehler stayed with him, he could not make the pass for the point and Anderson’s difficult few week journey ended up in victory lane.
Koehler came home in second as Halopka ended a memorable night in third. Tommy Richards closed to finish fourth over Calvin Iverson in fifth.
WISSOTA Street Stocks & Pure Stocks
The WISSOTA Street Stocks saw Danny Richards sweep the night winning both the heat and feature. An early spin eliminated Ashley Wahlstrom and Dalton Hazelton with hard contact in turn two. Under green it was Richards all the way as he survived three more cautions, all being single car spins. Mike Knudtson finished second as Warren Hanson, Jess Seim, and Bill Grambow rounded out the top five in fine runs for each.
The WISSOTA Pure Stocks saw little drama as Kent Harmon won the heat, started on the pole of the feature, and won that too. He drove a solid race out front and was not seriously challenged. Adam Pratt came home the runner up over Krysta Doughty, Kent Deutsch, and Jeff Tisdale, who rounded out the top five.
Limited Late Models
On Thursday, the Limited Late Models saw Shaun Mann and Dan Gullikson win their heats as Gullikson went on to sweep the night at feature time.
The early racing action saw a battle up front for the lead which had Alex Williamson, Derek Nelson, and Gullikson swapping positions. A lap five Denny Cutsforth caution slowed the action with five laps in and the next two restarts were scrapped due to cautions before the lap could be scored. It was Nelson leading, but Gullikson ran him down and as they went side by side, it took a few laps for Gullikson to secure the lead.
Once in the lead, Gullikson set sail until late in the event when Darrel Hazelton hooked a tire and spun in front of several cars, collecting others at the wall. Once again, the restart fostered another caution as Nelson spun and retired from the event. A green, white, checkered finish saw Gullikson with no problems on his way to the win. Lance Hofer closed to finish second over Williamson, Troy Langowski, and Kyle Johnson in fifth.
Hornet Enduro
The RCS Hornets had an Enduro race with a five-segment format. They raced five individual 20 lap segments with the winner having an option. They could either take no money for the win and continue and the winners portion would be added to the overall winners check, or they could take $250 and retire from the event.
Racers who did not finish each segment could return to the next immediate segment if they left the raceway for legitimate reasons and not simply to save their equipment. After each segment, a draw decided how many cars to invert for the next segment.
Twenty-two cars began the first event as Jeremy Johnson led the entire 20 laps. At the finish, he decided to donate the winner’s share to the overall and continue on to the next segment.
It was Lucas Brackin in second from 15th, Shadow Kitchner was third from 21st, Jordan Langer was fourth from 18th and Dean Butler finished fifth after surviving an earlier hard crash.
Segment two saw 16 cars qualify but Bradley York was not able to make the call. It was Shadow Kitchner coming from eighth position to the win and he was happy to take home the $250 payout and call it quits and watch the remaining event from the grandstand. Johnson, Derek Krumrie, Armond Love, and Jordan Langer rounded out the top five.
Segment three saw Johnson back in control as he won, and again donated the money to get the opportunity to continue to race. Krumrie, Langer, David Groboski, and Alex Rosensteel were all scored in the top five.
Segment four belonged to Derek Krumrie, as he too took the money and ran. Once again, Johnson took second as Langer, Trevor Reding, and Groboski were in the top five.
What was 22 cars became eight for the final 20 laps and Johnson, who won three segments and finished second twice, was unchallenged as he drove to the feature win. He was never pressured for the money and his earlier gambles paid off as he took home $1,000 for his efforts. Love earned the runner up paycheck over Langer, Reding, Kaden Baldwin, Groboski, Justin Lamm, and Rosensteel.
Mini Mods
The Mini Mods saw Joe Provizino and Cole McNeal win their heats as Provizino went on to dominate the feature from the pole. The Mini Mods scorched the speedway in single file action as Chris Gilbertson was the runner up over John Griffin, Greg Wohletz, and Brad Kramer.
The Red Cedar Speedway takes next week off as they return to racing on August 10 for a regular night of races with Kid’s Club Night. The WISSOTA Late Models, Modifieds, Super Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, and Hornets will all be in action presented by Snap-On by Aaron Wold and Quality Auto Body.
