The beginning of the 2018 hunting season is just a few weeks away as the early goose and teal seasons begin on Sept 1. Two of the biggest issues facing wildlife and hunters are the rapid expansion of crhonic wasting disease (CWD) and the effects of West Nile Virus on the grouse populations. A third issue is the major drop in the number of turkeys harvested in the spring which may indicate a decline in the turkey population.
One indicator of the coming season is the harvest from last season. The deer and turkey numbers for last season were pretty good. For the 2017 firearm deer season — which includes the nine-day season, muzzle loader, December antlerless hunt and the holiday hunt — statewide hunters harvested a total of 227,001 deer. Of those, 105,598 were bucks and 122,001 were antlerless deer. In Dunn County, gun hunters harvested 1,880 bucks and 2,492 antlerless deer for a total harvest of 4,372 deer.
During the long fall archery season, crossbow hunters took a total of 47,228 deer (27,406 antlered and 19,822 antlerless), and bow hunters took 45,166 deer (25,808 antlered and 19,358 antlerless). One interesting trend in the archery season harvest is that in the first year of legal crossbow hunting, 2014, crossbow hunters harvested 26,981 deer and bow hunters harvested 54,810 deer.
Bow hunters bagged 30,433 bucks, while crossbow hunters bagged 15,768 bucks. Since then the number of bucks taken by bow hunters has been declining, while the number of bucks taken by crossbow hunters has increased. As shown in the above numbers, in 2017 cross bow hunters harvested more bucks than bow hunters. In that same time frame, the number of crossbow hunters has increased by 60,001 while the number of bow hunters has decreased by 22,503. Crossbows have definitely become the weapon of choice for many Wisconsin hunters.
Local hunting lands
The Dunn County CDAC County Deer Advisory Council has authorized 500 public land and 3,750 private land antlerless tags to be issued to hunters this year. Also, one farmland bonus tag will be issued with each license. In 2017, the post-hunt population estimate for Dunn County was 20,800 deer. That is down from a peak in 2016 of 25,100 deer; in 2015 the estimate was 20,100 deer.
For more information on CWD in Wisconsin see these two articles previously published in The Dunn County News: Feb. 21, 2018 — https://chippewa.com/dunnconnect/sports/outdoors/the-slow-burning-fuse-of-the-cwd-epidemic/article_2c44cea9-d0e5-5619-a0ff-3a2196b947c4.html and March 7, 2018 — https://chippewa.com/dunnconnect/sports/outdoors/cwd-part-ii-knowledge-and-what-lies-ahead/article_c3ce76d3-830f-5b63-8777-2e16b5afa4b2.html
Turkey numbers
Last year, turkey hunters smoked 43,305 turkeys in the spring of 2017 hunt. In zone 4 which includes Dunn County, 6,774 birds were harvested. The statewide fall harvest in 2017 saw 3,971 birds taken. A big decline in harvest numbers occurred in the spring of 2018. Statewide, 38,886 toms were harvested and 6,135 in Zone 4.
Department of Natural Resources biologists and conservationists were concerned about the drop in harvest totals. Did the turkey population decline rapidly, or did the bad spring weather make it more difficult to harvest a turkey? That is a question that must be answered.
The turkey season begins on Sept.15 and runs until Jan. 6 in Zones 1 – 5. In the northernmost zones, 6 & 7, the season opens on Sept. 15 and closes on Nov. 16.
A change in the turkey hunting laws mean that a fall tag is now issued with the purchase of a turkey or patron license. That means hunters no longer need to apply for a fall tag. They just indicate the zone they want to hunt in when they purchase the license.
Grouse in jeopardy
Grouse season opens on Sept. 15 in Zone A and on Oct. 20in Zone B. The status of the grouse in Wisconsin may be in jeopardy due to the presence of West Nile Virus.
The spring grouse drumming surveys indicated a 34 percent decrease in drumming activity between the 2017 and 2018 breeding season. The drop in drumming counts correlated with a decline in grouse harvested and flushed by hunters in the 2017 season.
As a result, the DNR is collaborating with other wildlife agencies in the Great Lakes area to study the prevalence and impact of West Nile on the grouse population. The DNR will be doing some sampling of harvested grouse for West Nile. The good news is that if a grouse is properly cooked or handled there is no evidence of the disease being transmitted to people.
Waterfowl, squirrels, rabbits
The various duck and goose seasons open in mid to late September. For most species of waterfowl, the population numbers based on the spring surveys are very good.
Mallard and Canada geese are above the trend averages. The number of wood ducks is stable. Blue wing teal is the only hunted species that has experienced a decline in numbers this year.
I will attest to the large numbers of local Canada Geese. I regularly drive on Wolske Bay Drive and the number of geese that raise their young in Lakeside park and Wolske Bay park seems to increase every year. When I see the geese, I always ask them where they will be hanging out on the early opener date of Sept. 1, but for some reason they never give me a good answer.
Squirrels and rabbits seem to be doing very well this summer. Informal reports state that the acorn crop is very good, so the squirrels will be fat and tasty come September.
The highly unscientific “Jim counting rabbits while riding his bike rabbit population survey” shows lots of cottontails present along the roads and the Red Cedar Trail. The vegetation has been growing well this summer so the bunnies have had lots to eat. Hopefully that will translate into some hassenpfeffer this fall.
Now is the time to get ready for hunting season. Multiple trips to the gun range for practice are needed for good shooting when hunting. Getting out to scout means one will find more game and put more meat in the freezer. Organizing gear is also important so one does not have to make a last minute trip to the store to replace stuff that broke or got lost last season.
Finally, review the four rules of safe hunting: treat every firearm as if it were loaded, point the muzzle in a safe direction, be sure of your target and beyond, keep the finger outside the trigger guard until ready to shoot.
