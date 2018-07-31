MADISON — Brenda Carter is the state’s newest state fish record holder but the lifelong angler is finding the honor a tad bittersweet: she broke the catch and release record for pumpkinseed set a year ago by her daughter, Erika Carter.
“You never plan to catch something that big,” she says. “It’s a gift.
“That record was not something that was a goal for me. Erika goes to UW-Stevens Point for fisheries and she was very excited to have set the record.”
Yet when mother and daughter were fishing July 3 on Lake Noquebay in Marinette County and mom hauled in the 9-inch pumpkinseed, Erika was the one encouraging her mother to see if it was a record fish.
“She was looking up record requirements online while I was measuring the fish,” Brenda Carter says.
“We thought we had to beat the record by one-half inch but Erika saw we only needed to beat it by one-quarter inch, and my fish did. She encouraged me to fill out the paperwork and send it in to get the record.”
The Carters caught their two record pumpkinseeds on the same water, where the family owns a cabin, a year and a day apart. Brenda was fishing with Erika in 2017 when she caught her record pumpkinseed.
“It was one of those weird things,” Brenda Carter says.
“My daughter says (her mom setting the new fish record) gives her a goal to shoot for. It could be by the end of the summer. We hope to catch a bigger one someday!”
