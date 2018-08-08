MADISON - There is still time for people who love to take photos at Wisconsin State Park System Properties to enter their favorite photographs in a contest to be included in the 2019 Friends of Wisconsin State Parks Calendar. The deadline for all submissions is Monday, Aug. 31.
Again in 2019, in addition to being available for purchase, the calendar will also be distributed to more than 80,000 subscribers of Wisconsin Natural Resources magazine in the December 2018 issue.
This is the 10th year the Friends of Wisconsin State Parks has sponsored the photography competition.
"There are a lot of activities happening at Wisconsin state parks during the four seasons," said Patty Loosen, state coordinator for FWSP. "So we're asking for entries that include in addition to the beautiful scenery, people enjoying activities at like hiking, picnicking, biking, cross-country skiing, kayaking, horseback riding, and biking. We are looking for entries that represent all four seasons."
Submissions are only accepted from amateur photographers ages 14 and over. Professional photographers who earn more than half of their income taking pictures are not eligible. Employees of the DNR and board members of the Friends of Wisconsin State Parks and their immediate family members are not eligible to win.
Photographs must have been shot within the past three years (since Jan. 1, 2016) and taken in a Wisconsin state park, forest, trail or recreation area. Only horizontal photos are accepted and no more than four photos may be entered per person.
More information and details on entering and contest rules are available on the Friends of Wisconsin State Parks website friendswiparks.blogspot.com by clicking on the tab for "2018 Photo Contest."
