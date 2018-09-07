Athletes from middle school through college can receive performance training at Mayo Clinic Health System sites in Eau Claire and Menomonie this fall. Clinics are held from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 25 through Nov. 1. The cost is $120.
The six-week performance training program is designed to improve various aspects of athletic performance, including agility, confidence, jumping, strength, and increased linear and multidirectional speed. Program locations include:
Eau Claire: 1400 Bellinger St., Rehabilitation Services, lower level
Menomonie: 2407 Stout Road, Rehabilitation Services, first floor
To register or for more information, call 715-233-7753.
