Adults are invited to get involved in the fastest-growing sport in the country by attending free pickleball clinics offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 4–27, from 6 to 7 p.m. at McDonough Courts, 800 Centre St. in Eau Claire.
Pickleball combines elements of badminton, tennis and table tennis. Tuesday clinics focus on instruction for beginners. Thursdays focus on skill development for intermediate players. Equipment is provided, or players may bring their own.
Clinics are hosted by the Chippewa Valley Pickleball Club and co-supported by Mayo Clinic Health System and the Eau Claire Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department.
Search the Classes & Events page at mayoclinichealthsystem.org for more information and to learn about wellness opportunities in your community.
