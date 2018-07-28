It is with a heavy heart that I announce Wednesday’s paper will be my final edition as the sports and general reporter with The Dunn County News. This decision was a difficult one, but a decision I feel is right for me at this juncture in my life.
Unlike my predecessor, Brock Fritz, who moved on in October 2016 after accepting a job at a daily paper in Baraboo, I will not be relocating. In fact, I plan on continuing to contribute to this amazing community as a photographer and writer for the Community Foundation of Dunn County.
In addition, I am also taking a personal initiative to enhance my career as a freelance photographer. I feel this route will assist in my ability to spend more time with my family, who resides in Illinois.
Working for The Dunn County News has been an eye-opening experience. It not only helped me grow as an individual, but provided me with an avenue to get to know this community on a deeper level. I have met and gotten to know many talented young athletes, and it has been a pleasure to watch them grow in their crafts. Some of the athletes I have watched since their freshmen and sophomore years have now graduated. I wish them nothing but the best in their future endeavors.
I would like to thank all the coaches, parents and school administrators of Menomonie, Elk Mound, Colfax and Boyceville for all your cooperation and assistance in the last couple of years. A very special thank you as well to all our sports-related community correspondents, Jim Gorecki, Marlys Kruger, Dale Moe, Jon Holzwarth, Scott Ebert, Rich Meredith, Steve Duerst, Bob Nugent and Rochelle Olson, as well as outdoors columnists Jim Swanson and Kenton Whitman. Your contributions not only have been — and will continue to be — very much appreciated, they also make this publication a true community paper.
I have thoroughly enjoyed my first five years living in Menomonie and feel it’s a place I can call ‘home’ after living in Illinois most of my life. I look forward to continuing to be a contributing presence here for years to come. Thank you again for allowing me to be part of your community. See you around!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.