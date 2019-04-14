Health and wellness
Free Clinic of the Greater Menomonie Area: open Tuesday evenings at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar, 2321 Stout Road, Menomonie. Go to Level A through the southwest entrance. Registration is 5-7 p.m. Walk-ins only: first-come, first-served. Appointments not given. Services are provided to anyone who is uninsured or uninsurable and meets financial guidelines. Some services not available.
Blood pressure screening: Weekdays during regular clinic hours at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar (2321 Stout Road, Menomonie). Free; call 715-233-7777 to schedule an appointment.
Congregate dining: 11:30 a.m., Monday through Friday, at Tantara Apartments (420 Heller Road, Menomonie). A hot, healthy, well-balanced meal for adults 60 and older. Need not live at Tantara to participate. Call the ADRC at 715-232-4006 for information.
Education
Brew U: 6-8 p.m. on Mondays at The Raw Deal (603 S. Broadway, Menomonie). Learn about beer and brewing. Different theme each week. Must be 21 or older to participate in tastings. For details, visit rawdeal.events@gmail.com.
Addiction and the Family seminar series: Wednesdays, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Arbor Place (4076 Kothlow Ave, Menomonie). Series of four seminars on rotating topics: Addiction and the Brain, Relapse and Recovery, Communication Skills, and Family Roles. Free and open to everyone, including teens. If child under age of 10 plans to attend, call Jennifer R. Coyne at 715-235-4537.
Books, games, arts, music and dance
Tuesdays through May 7: Joyful Noise Choir rehearsals: 6 p.m. at the Menomonie United Methodist Church, 2703 Bongey Dr., Menomonie. Anyone who enjoys singing is invited to join the Joyful Noise Choir as it continues rehearsals on Tuesdays through May 7 for its Spring Concert. The concert will salute area firefighters and police. New singers are welcome to join at any time. The concert will be Tuesday, May 14 at 7 p.m. There is no audition and no charge for choir members. Call 715-235-0654 for more information.
Arts Coming Together: at ACT Gallery (107 Wilson Court, Menomonie). 1-4 p.m. on Wednesdays, textile and various other crafts groups meet; 11 a.m.-4 p.m., painting group meets. For info, contact Judy Hinrichs at 715-235-0539 or toothinrichs@gmail.com.
Pages and Pints book club: 6:30-8 p.m. at The Duke and Dagger in Menomonie. Meets the first Wednesday of the month; sign up at the Menomonie Public Library (600 Wolske Bay Road). Free, but patrons are responsible for purchasing their own sustenance! For info, call 715-232-2164, or email info@menomonielibrary.org
Crime book club: 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday for July and August, then back 2 p.m. on the third Sunday of each month (except December) at Menomonie Public Library (600 Wolske Bay Road). Visit menomonielibrary.org for details.
Tuesdays: Beginner line dance class: 6-6:45 p.m., Menomonie Moose Lodge (720 19th Ave. East, Menomonie). Easy dance, no partners needed. Advanced dance from 6:45-8 pm. Cost is $5 for the night. For info, contact Carol Campbell at 715-834-9933.
The Red Cedar Sounds: (Sweet Adelines International — Colfax) will host guest nights on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 501 Cedar St., Colfax. For more info, contact Leah at leahbuerkle@yahoo.com or 715-556-3267.
Bingo: Thursdays at smoke-free Moose Lodge, 720 19th Ave. East, Menomonie. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. Call 715-309-1830 for info.
Senior dance: Wednesdays, 1-4 p.m., Menomonie Moose Lodge, 720 19th Ave. All welcome. Call 715-235-3747 for info.
Barbershop Harmony Singers: All welcome. For info or ride, call Dave at 715-235-9377.
Euchre card party: 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays at Menomonie Moose Lodge; call 715-235-5274 for info.
Senior Center
At Shirley Doane Senior Center: 1412 Sixth St., Menomonie. Mondays: Mah Jongg — 1 p.m., Ceramics — 1 p.m.; Tuesday: Crafts —8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Bridge —1 p.m.; third Tuesday of each month: Free blood pressure/glucose screening — 9-10:30 a.m., ALH/AV sponsored; Tuesday and Thursday: Chair yoga — 8:30-9:15 a.m.; Wednesdays: Bridge instruction — 9:30 a.m.; Community Friendship meal — Sing-along 10:30-11:45 a.m., lunch —11:45 Bingo — 1 p.m.; Foot & Nail Clinic — 8:15-10:30 a.m. (call 715-235-0954 for appt.); third Wednesday of each month: Alzheimer’s Support Group — 10 a.m.; Thursdays: 500 Cards — Thurs., 12:45 p.m.; Fridays: Bingo — 1 p.m.
Clubs, organization meetings
Messy Church: 4 to 6 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month (Oct.-May) at First Congregational United Church of Christ (Fellowship Hall, 420 Wilson Ave., Menomonie). All are welcome to join in a family-friendly, all-ages worship service. A meal is included. For more info, contact office@menomonieucc.org or call 715-235-5838.
Mondays for 50+: 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library (600 Wolske Bay Road) on the first and third Monday’s of the Month. Eclectic variety of progams for — but not limited to! — who are 50 and older.
The GFWC-Menomonie Woman’s Club: fourth Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at The Oaks, 1320 12th Ave., Menomonie. The group conducts a program and business meeting and offers refreshments. Visitors are welcome.
Tainter Menomin Lake Improvement Association: second Tuesday of each month at 6-7:30 p.m. at Dunn County Government Center (Room 58, 800 Wilson Ave., Menomonie). No matter who you are, you live in a watershed and your voice matters. All are welcome.
Dolls of Dunn County: 12:30-3 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church (2220 21st St., Menomonie). Group meets first and third Wednesday of each month form September through May to make rag dolls for local children in crisis. Sewing skills welcome, but not necessary. For info: Donna Holst—715-235-0036 or Hannah Flom—715-665-2639; or visit the givingdoll.org.
Dunn County Genealogical Society: Meets every third Saturday at 10 a.m. at Rassbach Museum in Menomonie’s Wakanda Park. Short meeting followed by speakers and refreshments. Time for research 9:30-10 a.m. For info, contact Sue Beety at SueBeety@Beety.net.
The Menomonie Toastmasters Club: first and third Thursday each month at Leisure Center, 1412 E. Sixth St., Menomonie, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call Carol at 715-643-2141 or Kathleen at 715-426-4896.
Menomonie Area Business Builders: meet Wednesdays, 7:30 a.m., Pioneer Grill, Highway D, north of Menomonie. For info, call Jim Zons at 715-962-4660.
Masonic Lodge #164: meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. Meal served at 6 p.m., Lodge opens at 7 p.m. Lodge is located at N5729 410th St., Menomonie. Call Jim Harmer, Secretary, at 715-505-0733 for info.
Western Wisconsin Christian Writers Guild: meets on the second Tuesday of every month (Sept.-May). Offers Christian fellowship, practical advice, networking, and training opportunities to writers and other artists. For info, visit www.wwcwg.com, call Sheila Wilkinson at 715-839-1207, or email wwcwg.info@gmail.com.
WI ClearWaters Trout Unlimited: second Thursday, 7-9 p.m., through May at Lazy Monk Brewing (97 W. Madison St., Eau Claire). Chapter meeting with guest speaker. For info, call Dale Dahlke at 715-665-9200.
Brown bag networking lunch series: noon-1 p.m. fourth Thursday of each month at Dunn County Community Services Building (Room 60, 3001 U.S. Highway 12 East, Menomonie). Free monthly, info sessions to help strengthen charities and nonprofits in and around Dunn County. Bring lunch and hear a short presentation from an expert on a specific topic followed by discussion and networking. No RSVP necessary. For info, contact Community Foundation of Dunn County at 715-232-8019 or email info@cfdunncounty.org.
Food distribution
Stepping Stones Food Pantry: Located at 1602 Stout Road, Menomonie on the following dates and times – Monday, Thursday & Friday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday & Thursday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon. An equal opportunity provider. For info, visit www.steppingstonesdc.org.
Tuesday’s Table: provides a free, home-cooked meal for those in need 5-6 p.m. on Tuesday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 910 Wilson Ave., Menomonie. Thursday’s Table — 5-6 p.m. at First Congregational-UCC, 420 Wilson Ave., Menomonie. Both locations are handicapped-accessible.
Elk Mound Community Food Pantry: 4-6 p.m. on Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-noon on Fridays at Shepherd of the Hill (207 University St., Elk Mound). For info, call 715-879-5115, or visit Facebook at 222.sothem.org.
Ruby’s Pantry: 7:30 a.m. on second Saturday of each month at Shepherd of the Hill Lutheran Church (207 University St., Elk Mound). Open to all; a $20 cash donation for a wagon full of food loaded into your vehicle. Call 715-879-5115 with questions. You can get additional information on Ruby’s Pantry of Elk Mound Facebook page and pre-register at https://www.rubyspantry.org/.
Support groups
Stepping Stones Pop-Up Pantry: First and third Thursday of each month from 11:30-12:30 at Sand Creek Arts Building (E9311 County Road I) and from 2-3 p.m. at Ridgeland Community Center (200 Diamond St.) Stepping Stones Food Pantry and Feed My People Food Bank provides a mobile food pantry to act as a supplemental food source for families and individuals in rural Dunn County who face hunger and have limited access to a food pantry. Please bring your own bags or boxes.
Community for Veterans House: 223 17th Ave., West, Menomonie (two blocks west of Williams Stadium), invites vets to “shoot the breeze” 7-8 p.m. on Thursday. Group facilitated by Iraqi and Vietnam vets. For info, call Steve Ashmore at 715-933-0103.
Menomonie Area Memory Café: 10-11:30 a.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month at United Methodist Church (2703 Bongey Dr., Menomonie). Individuals with memory loss or mild cognitive impairment and their caregivers can get together in a safe, supportive and engaging environment. (Not suitable for those with dementia to attend alone if they have specific care needs, high levels of anxiety, disorientation or wandering or a history of disruptive, aggressive behavior.) No cost to attend; refreshments provided. For info, call Lynne Shaffer, Caregiver Coordinator, at The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Dunn County at 715-232-2713.
GA (Gamblers Anonymous): Tuesdays 6-8 p.m., Alano Club, 105 21st St. N., Menomonie. For info, email menomoniega@mail.com.
Together We Can Narcotics Anonymous: Sundays, 7 p.m., Arbor Place, 320 21st St. NE, Menomonie. Closed meetings for addicts only. Coffee provided. For info about free group, call 1-888-543-0924.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Chapter 1360 meets every Thursday, 5:30 p.m., Keyes Chevrolet, Menomonie. Call 715-235-1207. Chapters 397 and 1420 have disbanded.
Alcoholics Anonymous: “Happy Hour Group,” 6 p.m. Monday; “Top of the Morning Group,” 6:30 a.m. Wednesday — both at First Congregational-UCC, 420 Wilson Ave., Menomonie.
Al-Anon: support group for family and friends of alcoholics, meets Monday, 6 p.m. — Adult Children of Alcoholics (ACOA) — at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 420 Wilson Ave., Menomonie. Call Don M. at 715-563-2134.
Support groups at The Bridge to Hope: Wednesdays at 5:30-6:30 p.m. — Sexual Trauma Support Group (childcare available); Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. — Women Survivors of Domestic Abuse and Kid’s Creative Connections (free family dinner at 5 p.m.). For directions or info, call The Bridge to Hope (1901 S. Broadway) at 715-235-9074, or visit www.thebridgetohope.org.
New Creations/Overcoming Addictions Bible Study: Thursday, 7 p.m., Blind Munchies Coffee House, 621 Wilson Ave., Menomonie. Free. Call 715-235-9300.
Reformers Unanimous: Friday 7-9 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church, 2700 S. Broadway, Menomonie. For a ride or info, call 715-235-3561.
Alano Club: meets at 105 21st St. North in Menomonie. Sundays, 6 p.m., Women’s AA: New Beginnings (closed), 7:15 p.m. NA: Attitude of Gratitude (closed); Mondays, noon AA “Living Sober” (open); 7:15 p.m. Healthy Relationships support group for men and women; Tuesdays — noon, As Bill Sees It-AA (open), and 6 p.m., The 164 Club Study Group-AA (closed); Wednesdays, noon “Keep It Simple AA (open), and 6 p.m., 24 Hrs. a Day (closed), 7:15 p.m. NA: Attitude of Gratitude (closed); Thursdays — noon, Into Recovery-AA(open), and 6 p.m. AA Open Steps & Traditions, 7:30 p.m. Al-Anon; Fridays, 6 p.m. Dr. Bob’s Candlelight (closed), 7:15 p.m. NA: Attitude of Gratitude (closed); and Saturdays, 10 a.m. Adult Children of Alcoholics (ACA) — starting Sept. 20; 6 p.m. AA-Open Big Book. Saturdays after meeting open to public to “bring a friend” — 1st Saturday: pizza social; 2nd: potluck; 3rd: video of steps; last: guest speaker. For more info, visit www.MenomonieAlano.org or call 715-231-2384.
Caregiver coffee hour: 9:30-11 a.m., first Wednesday of each month at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar’s Physical Rehabilitation Cedar Conference Room, 2407 Stout Road, Menomonie. Free; hosted by the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Dunn County. No registration required. Call 715-232-4006 for info.
Taking Time to Care: 1-2:30 p.m., first Wednesday of each month at United Methodist Church (2703 Bongey Dr., Menomonie). Group for those with early stage memory loss and their caregivers, hosted by the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Dunn County. Call 715-232-4006 for info.
Caregiver coffee hour: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., first Wednesday of each month at Community Services Building of Dunn County (Room 56, 3001 State Hwy 12/29 E, Menomonie. Free; hosted by the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Dunn County. No registration required. Call 715-232-4006 for info.
Early Stage Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group: 1 p.m., first Wednesday of the month, at United Methodist Church (2703 Bongey Dr.) Facilitated by Lynne Shaffer who can be reached at 715-231-2713.
Relatives raising children support group: 10:30 a.m.-noon, third Thursday of each month at Community Services Building of Dunn County (Room 100, 3001 State Hwy 12/29 E, Menomonie). Free; hosted by the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Dunn County. No registration required. Call 715-232-4006 for info.
Caregiver support group: 6:30-8 p.m., third Thursday of each month at Community Services Building of Dunn County (Room 100, 3001 State Hwy 12/29 E, Menomonie). Free; hosted by the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Dunn County. No registration required. Call 715-232-4006 for info.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.