Thursday, July 12
Music Over Menomin: 7-8:30 p.m. on Menomonie Public Library lawn (600 Wolske Bay Road). The Second-best Band in Western Wisconsin (TM)? Certainly not second-best to Menomonie area folks. The Cutaways have been great friends of the library. They include Bob Boone–vocals, guitar, mandolin, Tim Stanton–vocals, drums, Jim Nelson–vocals, guitar, Doug Hyde–bass, Marv Whitman–vocals, guitar. Free; bring a blanket, chairs, picnic and a favorite beverage to enjoy during the live performance.
Voter Registration Drive: 7-8:30 p.m. on Menomonie Public Library lawn (600 Wolske Bay Road). During Music Over Menomin, League of Women Voters-Greater Chippewa Valley will offer assistance with registering to vote. If you have a Wisconsin Drivers License or ID, bring it, along with proof of your current residence address such as a utility bill, lease or bank statement.
Colfax Music in the Park: 7 to 8 p.m. in Tower Park (Main Street/Highway 40 next to the Municipal Building). Rain location is the Colfax Fairgrounds building on Railroad Avenue. John Loy (the concertina guy) performs. Free; bring a lawn chair. There is no charge to attend. Popcorn and root beer floats will be sold at the concerts, with annual pie sale by the Colfax Municipal Building Restoration Group on Aug. 16.
Ice cream social: 4-6:30 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church (917 Seventh Street, Menomonie). On the menu: Sandwiches: BBQ, turkey, hot dogs, or Coney dogs; potato salad, fruit salad, baked beans; pie (à la mode); beverages. Cost is $7. Proceeds go to the youth for Luther Park Bible Camp.
Friday, July 13
Saturday, July 14
Jerrick Hinrichs benefit: 1-5 p.m. at Moose Lodge (720 19th Ave. E, Menomonie). Food, drinks, raffles, a silent auction, bean bag tournament ($20 entry/team). All proceeds raised will go to Nick and Jordan Hinrichs for the care of their son Jerrick, born with a heart defect known as DORV (Double Outlet Right Ventricle), VSD (Ventricular Septal Defect) and a bad pulmonary valve. To donate or enter the tournament, contact Danielle Peterson at 715-619-1079 or Kimberly Witt at 715-309-3417.
Eau Claire Gardens in Bloom tour: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine, throughout Eau Claire. Leisurely tour of eight unique gardens hosted by the Eau Claire Garden Club. Tickets are $15; available at all three Eau Claire Festival Food stores or directly through the eauclairegardenclub.com website. Also be available at garden tour locations on the day of the event. Money raised goes to community garden projects around the Chippewa Valley.
July 14 & 15
Quilts Along the River: Then and Now: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (Sat.); 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (Sun.) at American Legion Hall (411 N. River Ave., Prairie Farm). Hay River Quilters 21st annual quilt show, held during Prairie Farm Dairy Days. Frequent bed-turning shows. Admission $2; proceeds support Prairie Farm-Ridgeland Food Pantry. Raffle for queen-sized quilted, wall hanging and table runner.
Sunday, July 15
Sand Creek Fire Department's Chicken Barbecue: 11 a.m. at fire station in Sand Creek. On the menu: 1/4 chicken ($7-advance; $8 at-door); 1/2 chicken ($8-advane; $9 at-door). 36th annual fundraiser (proceeds go to fire/rescue equipment) features live music by Lil' Bit of Country Band at 11 a.m.; pedal tractor pull in Riverside Park at 2 p.m. Raffle drawing at 3 p.m. for guns, gun safe, flat screen TV, patio set.
Warren Petryk in concert: 2-4 p.m. at Oak Ridge Lutheran Brethren Church (620 24th Ave. W, Menomonie). Free concert with pie and ice cream social to follow.
Wednesday, July 18
Mabel's Main Street Outdoor Movie Night: 8:30 p.m. at Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts (205 E. Main St., Menomonie). "Field of Dreams" in the parking lot. Bring chairs, a blanket, snacks, grab a drink from the Mabel, or get an order of pizza from Ted's Pizza while enjoying a classic baseball film. Menomonie Blue Caps will be chat about vintage base ball and what it was like to play at the real Field of Dreams. Free; donations will be accepted for future movie nights. Collaboration between MTCA and Downtown Menomonie (Main Street of Menomonie).
Hands for Hospice golf outing: at Whitetail Golf Course, Colfax. Registration at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start. Fundraising event includes raffles, prizes, live auction, and social time followed by a dinner. Visit www.cfdunncounty.org/handsforhospice for event details and registration.
Rep. Ron Kind open office hours: 2-3 p.m. at Dunn County Administration Building (800 Wilson Ave., County Board Room -122/124, Menomonie). Representatives from Kind's Third District offices will be available and can assist constituents having issues dealing with the Department of Veteran Affairs, Internal Revenue Service, Social Security Administration, Immigration and Naturalization Service, and a number of other federal agencies.
Wednesday, July 18
Hands for Hospice golf outing: 11 a.m. registration w/shotgun start at the Whitetail Golf Course in Colfax. Second annual fundraiser includes raffles, prizes, live auction, and social time followed by dinner. Hands for Hospice is a group of individuals and businesses striving to keep hospice alive in Dunn County to support life and death with dignity. Visit www.cfdunncounty.org/handsforhospice for event details and registration.
Thursday, July 19
Music Over Menomin: 7-8:30 p.m. on Menomonie Public Library lawn (600 Wolske Bay Road). Colfax-based Jim Herrick and Friends specializes in the blues and cover a wide range of musical styles. Includes Jim Herrick, Scott Housenga, Tom “Fred” Wittek, Mike Mullen, Josh Entzminger, and George Entzminger. Free; bring a blanket, chairs, picnic and a favorite beverage to enjoy during the live performance.
Ladies Night Out: 3-8 p.m. throughout downtown Menomonie. Shopping, dining, sampling, prizes. Visit www.menomonie.com for details.
July 19-21
2018 American Barnstormers Tour: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport (3800 Starr Avenue, Eau Claire). Free. Join 12 barnstormers as they share their passion for flight in beautifully restored planes, five of which hold two people and will offer rides for $80 per person. Owners and restorers available to answer questions. Daily aerial demonstration. Food available to help support EAA 509 local chapter.
Saturday, July 21
Mental Health First Aid training: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at Arbor Place Inc. (Community room, 4076 Kothlow Ave, Menomonie). Eight-hour course is being offered free to adults from any communities. The course is being provided by the Dunn County Mental Health Improvement Project. For info, contact Sheli Jo Metzer at 715-235-4537 or smetzger@arborplaceinc.org
Sunday, July 22
Carpe Capra! goat yoga experience: 1-4 p.m. at Bifrost Farms (E2062 930th Ave., Boyceville). Participants will start off the afternoon with a welcome circle, a bit of historical information about these fine creatures, and goat yoga class getting you in touch with your inner goat, led by Tracy Chipman, a certified Yoga instructor based in Menomonie. Cost is $55; event reservations will be limited to 15 goat lovers. Register at http://bifrostfarms.com/dairy/carpe-capra-registration/
July 25-29
Dunn County Fair: Admission is $1 per person; $2 after 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; $10 for season pass; free parking. For a full schedule and all the details, visit http://dunncountyfair.org/
July 25-26
All church thrift sale: 4-8 p.m. Wednesday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday at First Congregational UCC, 420 Wilson Ave, Menomonie. Household, holiday, garden/outdoor, toys/games, collectibles and more.
Thursday, July 26
Dustyn Dubuque author visit (rescheduled): 1-2:30 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library (600 Wolske Bay Road). Dubuque will be reading from his book "How Newell Burch Survived Andersonville Prison", the story of a man who was among the first to arrive and last to leave Andersonville. Burch came to Menomonie after his war days with his family to work for the Knapp, Stout and Co. Books will be available for purchase.
Music Over Menomin: 7-8:30 p.m. on Menomonie Public Library lawn (600 Wolske Bay Road). Chasing Mabel rocks! This five-piece, Menomonie-based band plays a mix of favorite tunes—from 90s Alt Rock to the hottest hits of today. Free; bring a blanket, chairs, picnic and a favorite beverage to enjoy during the live performance.
Colfax Music in the Park: 7 to 8 p.m. in Tower Park (Main Street/Highway 40 next to the Municipal Building). Rain location is the Colfax Fairgrounds building on Railroad Avenue. White Pine Dixieland Ramblers perform. Free; bring a lawn chair. There is no charge to attend. Popcorn and root beer floats will be sold at the concerts, with annual pie sale by the Colfax Municipal Building Restoration Group on Aug. 16.
Friday, July 27
Blood drive: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Hampton Inn & Suites (2017 Stout St., Menomonie). Call 1-800-Red Cross (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org and enter: Hampton to schedule an appointment. Everyone who donates is invited to enter their name for a prize drawing.
Sunday, July 29
Family swim event: 6–8 p.m. at Wakanda Waterpark (909 Pine Ave. East, Menomonie). Free; hosted by Mayo Clinic Health System for families and children of all ages.Visit mayoclinihealthsystem.org to view other wellness opportunities in your community.
Monday, July 30
Sheriff candidates forum: 6 p.m. at Dunn County Judicial Center (multipurpose room, 615 Stokke Parkway, Menomonie). Scheduled to appear are the five candidates for county sheriff are Republicans Adam W. Zukowski, Kevin Bygd and Jacob T. Ohman and Democrats Rodney J. Dicus and Randy Knaack. Candidates surviving the Aug. 14 partisan primary election will compete in the fall election on Nov. 6.
Dunn County Democrats office grand opening: 4:30-6:30 p.m. at 710 Fourth St. East, Menomonie. Local candidates have been invited; refreshments will be served. Brief DC Democrats business meeting will follow at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 2
Music Over Menomin: 7-8:30 p.m. on Menomonie Public Library lawn (600 Wolske Bay Road). For years, vocalist Dawn Marie, has been captivating audiences with her strong vocals and energizing stage presence. Free; bring a blanket, chairs, picnic and a favorite beverage to enjoy during the live performance.
Voter Registration Drive: 7-8:30 p.m. on Menomonie Public Library lawn (600 Wolske Bay Road). During Music Over Menomin, League of Women Voters-Greater Chippewa Valley will offer assistance with registering to vote. If you have a Wisconsin Drivers License or ID, bring it, along with proof of your current residence address such as a utility bill, lease or bank statement.
Colfax Music in the Park: 7 to 8 p.m. in Tower Park (Main Street/Highway 40 next to the Municipal Building). Rain location is the Colfax Fairgrounds building on Railroad Avenue. High Cross Celtic music (Acordion, Irish Whistle, Fiddle, Guitar, Uilleann Pipes) perform. Free; bring a lawn chair. There is no charge to attend. Popcorn and root beer floats will be sold at the concerts, with annual pie sale by the Colfax Municipal Building Restoration Group on Aug. 16.
Wednesday, Aug. 8
LAKES REU 2018 community forum: 5-8 p.m. at The Raw Deal (603 S. Broadway, Menomonie). Students and UW-Stout faculty from a variety of disciplines to present our National Science Foundation sponsored LAKES research conducted during summer 2018 on how we can fix our polluted waters.
Thursday, Aug. 9
Colfax Music in the Park: 7 to 8 p.m. in Tower Park (Main Street/Highway 40 next to the Municipal Building). Rain location is the Colfax Fairgrounds building on Railroad Avenue. The Eau Claire Ukulele Club perform. Free; bring a lawn chair. There is no charge to attend. Popcorn and root beer floats will be sold at the concerts, with annual pie sale by the Colfax Municipal Building Restoration Group on Aug. 16.
Aug. 10-12
MTCA's Radio Days-The 1940s: 7:30 p.m.-Friday, Aug. 10 and Saturday, Aug. 11; 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 12. Music revue featuring the talents of local singers and musicians performing a wide variety of favorite tunes from the 40s. Tickets are $18 and can be purchased at the Mabel Tainter box office by calling 715-235-0001 or online at mabeltainter.org.
Saturday, Aug. 11
MHS Class of 1988 reunion: 7 p.m. at Dean & Sue’s Bar, Menomonie. Golfing available in the morning; check Class Facebook page for details. Contact Angela Ruchti 715-505-3233 or angelaruchti@gmail.com.
Sunday, Aug. 12
House Family Reunion: 12:30 p.m. at Lakeside Park (800 Wolske Bay Road, Menomonie). A potluck lunch is planned.
Wednesday, Aug. 15
Mabel's Main Street Outdoor Movie Night: 8 p.m. at Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts (205 E. Main St., Menomonie). "Rescue from Gilligan's Island" in the parking lot. Bring chairs, a blanket, snacks, grab a drink from the Mabel, or get an order of pizza from Ted's Pizza. Free; donations will be accepted for future movie nights. Collaboration between MTCA and Downtown Menomonie (Main Street of Menomonie).
Thursday, Aug. 16
JA golf outing: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at Wild Ridge Golf & Event Center, Eau Claire. Fun-filled day that provides local business professionals an opportunity to golf 18 holes with a sports legend. Participants also have access to network with area business leaders, club house auctions, on course games and raffles. Wrapping up the event, attendees enjoy a dinner while supporting Junior Achievement. For info, contact Lynn Barrie at 715-214-1126 or lbarrie@jawis.org.
Colfax Music in the Park: 7 to 8 p.m. in Tower Park (Main Street/Highway 40 next to the Municipal Building). Rain location is the Colfax Fairgrounds building on Railroad Avenue. - Jim Herrick and friends perform. Free; bring a lawn chair. There is no charge to attend. Popcorn and root beer floats will be sold at the concerts, with annual pie sale by the Colfax Municipal Building Restoration Group on Aug. 16.
Thursday, Aug. 23
Movies Over Menomin: 8:30-10:15 p.m. on the lawn at Menomonie Public Library (600 Wolske Bay Road). Evening of free cinematic entertainment featuring The Princess Bride: Fairy tale about a Princess named Buttercup and her beloved. Starring Robin Wright, Cary Elwes, Mandy Patinkin and Billy Crystal.
Sunday, Aug. 26
Carpe Capra! goat yoga experience: 1-4 p.m. at Bifrost Farms (E2062 930th Ave., Boyceville). Participants will start off the afternoon with a welcome circle, a bit of historical information about these fine creatures, and goat yoga class getting you in touch with your inner goat, led by Tracy Chipman, a certified Yoga instructor based in Menomonie. Cost is $55; event reservations will be limited to 15 goat lovers. Register at http://bifrostfarms.com/dairy/carpe-capra-registration/
Thursday, Aug. 30
Movies Over Menomin: 8:30-10:15 p.m. on the lawn at Menomonie Public Library (600 Wolske Bay Road). Evening of free cinematic entertainment featuring Dirty Dancing: Spending the summer at a Catskills resort with her family, Frances "Baby" Houseman falls in love with the camp's dance instructor, Johnny Castle. Starring Patrick Swayze, Jennifer Grey, Jerry Orbach.
Wednesday, Sept. 5
Pages and Pints Book Club: 6:30-8 p.m. at The Duke & Dagger (120 Sixth Ave W, Menomonie). Free monthly event sponsored by the Menomonie Public Library; patrons are responsible for purchasing their own sustenance. Little Fires Everywhere, by Celeste NG. From the bestselling author of Everything I Never Told You, a riveting novel that traces the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and the enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. Contact the Information Desk at 715-232-2164 to sign up.
Thursday, Sept. 6
Movies Over Menomin: 8-10 p.m. on the lawn at Menomonie Public Library (600 Wolske Bay Road). Evening of free cinematic entertainment featuring Back to the Future: Marty McFly, a 17-year-old high school student, is accidentally sent 30 years into the past in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his close friend, the maverick scientist Doc Brown. Starring Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, and Lea Thompson.
Thursday, Sept. 13
Movies Over Menomin: 8-10 p.m. on the lawn at Menomonie Public Library (600 Wolske Bay Road). Evening of free cinematic entertainment featuring Karate Kid: A martial arts master agrees to teach karate to a bullied teenager. Starring Ralph Macchio, Pat Morita, and Elisabeth Shue.
Sunday, Sept. 16
Carpe Capra! goat yoga experience: 1-4 p.m. at Bifrost Farms (E2062 930th Ave, Boyceville). Participants will start off the afternoon with a welcome circle, a bit of historical information about these fine creatures, and goat yoga class getting you in touch with your inner goat, led by Tracy Chipman, a certified Yoga instructor based in Menomonie. Cost is $55; event reservations will be limited to 15 goat lovers. Register at http://bifrostfarms.com/dairy/carpe-capra-registration/
Wednesday, Sept. 19
Mabel's Main Street Outdoor Movie Night: 7 p.m. at Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts (205 E. Main St., Menomonie). "Jurassic Park" in the parking lot. Bring chairs, a blanket, snacks, grab a drink from the Mabel, or get an order of pizza from Ted's Pizza. Free; donations will be accepted for future movie nights. Collaboration between MTCA and Downtown Menomonie (Main Street of Menomonie).
Wednesday, Oct. 3
Pages and Pints Book Club: 6:30-8 p.m. at The Duke & Dagger (120 6th Ave W, Menomonie). Free monthly event sponsored by the Menomonie Public Library; patrons are responsible for purchasing their own sustenance. Book is Educated, by Tara Westover who was 17 the first time she set foot in a classroom. Born to survivalists in the mountains of Idaho, she prepared for the end of the world by stockpiling home-canned peaches and sleeping with her “head-for-the-hills” bag. In the summer, she stewed herbs for her mother, a midwife and healer, and in the winter salvaged metal in her father’s junkyard. Contact the Information Desk at 715-232-2164 to sign up.
Monday, Oct. 8
Starting a foot & nail care business: 6-9 p.m. at Florian Gardens (2340 Lorch Ave., Eau Claire). Sponsored by UW-EC Continuing Education. Workshop features current business owners in the industry sharing how to take the first steps to get started in the business. Cost is $69; call 715-836-3636 or email gilesjk@uwec.edu for information.
Wednesday, Oct. 17
Mabel's Main Street Outdoor Movie Night: 8 p.m. at Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts (205 E. Main St., Menomonie). "Hocus Pocus" and the original "Ghostbusters" in the parking lot. Bring chairs, a blanket, snacks, grab a drink from the Mabel, or get an order of pizza from Ted's Pizza. Free; donations will be accepted for future movie nights. Collaboration between MTCA and Downtown Menomonie (Main Street of Menomonie).
Wednesday, Nov. 7
Pages and Pints Book Club: 6:30-8 p.m. at The Duke & Dagger (120 6th Ave W, Menomonie). Free monthly event sponsored by the Menomonie Public Library; patrons are responsible for purchasing their own sustenance. The Map of Salt and Stars by Jennifer Zeynab Joukhadar is the story of two girls living 800 years apart — a modern-day Syrian refugee seeking safety and a medieval adventurer apprenticed to a legendary mapmaker — places today’s headlines in the sweep of history, where the pain of exile and the triumph of courage echo again and again. Contact the Information Desk at 715-232-2164 to sign up.
