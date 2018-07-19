"Red, White and Blue — This Fair's for You!" That's the theme for the 2018 Dunn County Fair set to kick off on Wednesday, Jan. 25 and run through Sunday, Jan. 29. As always, the scene will be set for a guaranteed fine family time filled with the usual food, fun and rides along with a few surprises. Admission is $1 per person; $2 after 4 p.. on Friday and Saturday; $10 for season pass; free parking.
Here the line-up of the acts that will appear on the free stage. For all the delightful details of what's happening throughout the Dunn County Recreation Park in Menomonie, visit http://dunncountyfair.org/
