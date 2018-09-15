The Chippewa Valley Book Festival offers more than just events and discussions geared towards adults. The festival has a lineup of youth programming that will spark creativity, inspire young authors, and allow local school children the opportunity to meet some of their favorite authors.
Young Writers Workshops
These workshops are free and give young writers a chance to spend time with experienced writers, practicing writing in a group setting which allows for sharing and hearing feedback.
Culture Quest!
- is a workshop for youth ages 10-18 and their families on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire. Explore and expand your world with a readers theater presentation of Mitali Perkins’ You Bring the Distant Near, followed by fun food, a diverse book “tasting,” a community art project, and a Breakout EDU treasure hunt. The program was funded in part with a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services which administers the Library Services and Technology Act.
Word Zazzle Zoo
- is a workshop for children in grades 3-5 on Saturday, Sept. 29 at 10:30 a.m. at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. What size is an idea? What shape is a story? Join local writers Sara Bryan and Jessi Peterson for a morning exploring different ways to catch new writing ideas and shape them into satisfying stories.
Stories Save!
- is a workshop for children in grades 6-8 on Saturday, Sept. 29 at 10:30 a.m. at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. Join local writer Andrew Patrie for an exploration of how our experiences can be the most fertile soil for growing stories and relationships. Paper, pencils, and prompts will be provided to get you writing and sharing.
A Whole New World: Weaving the Magic Carpet of Place
- is a writing workshop for youth ages for 10-18 on Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. Don’t miss this unique opportunity with author Mitali Perkins! The program was funded in part with a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services which administers the Library Services and Technology Act.
Young writers can register for the Sept. 29 and Oct. 17 workshops by calling the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library Youth Services desk 715-839-5007. Registration now open.
Meet the School Authors: Book sale and signing
Open to the public, get a chance to meet some of the school authors and have them autograph their books onsite. All profits from the sale are used for community literacy events and the Authors in the Schools program. Date: Wed., Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. at Memorial High School Library in Eau Claire.
Young Authors Showcase: A creative writing 0pportunity for young writers
Children in grades 3-8 have the opportunity to submit their original poetry, prose, fiction, or nonfiction for the chance to present their work at the Young Writers Showcase on Oct. 21 at the Grand Theater in Eau Claire. Entries are being accepted now through Oct. 6 at any of the following local libraries: Altoona Public Library, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, Menomonie Public Library, Chippewa Falls Public Library.
Additional information on the youth programs can be found at www.cvbookfest.com.
