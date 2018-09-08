Wis.Community, the online news and information source for the Chippewa Valley, will hold a free preview screening of the new POV Film Dark Money at the historic octagonal schoolhouse at Simply Dunn (E4606 County Road C, Downsville) at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 19.
A discussion will follow the film led by Steve Hanson, publisher at Wis.Community. Dark Money will be shown on PBS stations nationwide on Oct. 1.
Dark Money, a political thriller, examines one of the greatest present threats to American democracy — the influence of untraceable corporate money on our elections and elected officials. The film takes viewers to Montana — a frontline in the fight to preserve fair elections nationwide — to follow an intrepid local journalist working to expose the real-life impacts of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision.
Dark Money uncovers the shocking and vital truth of how American elections are bought and sold. The film also explores the same issues as they are exposed in Wisconsin.
The event is a collaboration with POV, the award-winning independent nonfiction film series on PBS (https://www.pbs.org/pov).
