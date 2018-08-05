Wisconsin International 4H Exchange alumni are invited to a summer social in Menomonie 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 11 at the Mabel Tainter Center for the Art’s (205 Main St.)
International 4-H Exchange programs have been active in Wisconsin since the 1950s. Members have traveled the world and lived with host families to learn about cultural differences and similarities. Likewise, Wisconsin 4-H families have hosted foreign delegates from similar programs.
Alumni and families will gather in the Public Room for a “bring your own picnic lunch & beverage” and visit at 12:30-1:45 pm. Desserts or snacks to share are welcome, as is international clothing. Free 50-minute tours of the Mabel Tainter will be offered at 11 a.m., noon, 1 and 2 p.m., with peek tours of the theater available at any time between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. For those who wish to pick up local food, several local carry-out restaurants are available within one to two blocks. Hotel accommodations are available across the street and in north Menomonie for those wishing to spend the night.
At 7:30 p.m., MTCA’s Radio Days-The 1940s is a musical revue featuring local singers, dancers and musicians that typically sells out. Tickets are available online at www.mabeltainter.org.
This is also 4H Day at the Tainter. Local 4-H members are encouraged to attend who are seeking material for History or Photography Project work or want to learn about International 4-H Programs.
Host for the event is Mark Mastalir, International 4 H Alumni, Menomonie.
