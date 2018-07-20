An outdoor street dance will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. at Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts (205 E. Main St., Menomonie). The Mabel Blues Experience features music by Grammy-nominated Ellen Whyte with the award-winning Sue Orfield Band, food trucks, arts and crafts. In case of rain, event will be moved inside the Mabel Tainter.
Ellen Whyte and Sue Orfield met at the 1998 Kettle Full of Blues Festival in Washington. Both were fronting their own bands at the time, but the chemistry between them ignited a lifetime friendship that has been at the forefront of their musical endeavors.
In 2004, Sue moved back to her roots in Eau Claire. Every summer since 2005, Ellen has traveled to the Midwest to perform with The Sue Orfield Band, touring throughout the Midwest performing at festivals, concert halls and clubs — a perfect pairing of heart and heat that draws huge crowds.
The Sue Orfield Band features Mike Schlenker on guitar and vocals, Randy Sinz on bass and vocals, Dave Schrader on drums and vocals, and of course, Sue Orfield on sax. While focusing on writing their own genre-crossing music, their roots are in the blues.
Schlenker is a mainstay in the Chippewa Valley music scene, playing music locally and touring for 30 years. He is most noted for playing with bands such as Another Carnival, Axis, and the Jimmy Solberg Band and sharing the stage with Howard Ludtke, Peter Phippen, and Jo Dee Messina.
Sinz has been playing music professionally for over 44 years. His first stage performance on bass was at the age of 12 with his father’s band, Jerry Sinz and his Dairyland Ranch Hands. In addition to playing with the Sue Orfield Band, he plays electric and upright bass with Ranger Rudy & the Swingin’ Wingtips, Catya’s Trio, AcoustiHoo, Code Blue, and Rada-Dada.
Schrader has performed in many local cover bands around the Chippewa Valley since the age of 15. During the 1980s he was a member of “Southern Serenade,” a popular country-rock group. Currently, he is also a member of “Dixie & The Dreamers”, bringing to the table a smooth, versatile approach to multiple styles of music and a solid background vocal capability.
