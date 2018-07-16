Everyone who enjoys singing is invited to join the Joyful Noise Choir when it starts hour–rehearsals for its fall concert, “Our Favorite Songs,” on Tuesday, July 24 at 6 p.m. at the Menomonie United Methodist Church (2703 Bongey Dr.)
Directed by Linda Bark, the choir is open to anyone with or without disabilities. There is no audition and no charge for participating.
Last spring, choir members selected the songs for the program, including “My Favorite Things,” “Oh, What a Beautiful Morning,” and “The Twist.” The concert will be Tuesday, Sept. 25.
The handicapped–accessible Menomonie United Methodist Church has sponsored a choir since 2009 as part of its commitment to serving the community.
Call 715-235-0654 for more information.
