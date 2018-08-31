Mayo offers challenge and rope course adventure in Menomonie
Hosted by Mayo Clinic Health System, youth ages 9 and up are invited to challenge their families physically and mentally by taking part in a challenge and rope course adventure on Saturday, Sept. 22, from noon until 2 p.m., at the UW-Stout challenge course, at the corner of 18th Avenue and Fifth Street in Menomonie.
Participants can build self-confidence while taking part in low- and high-elements adventures, including climbing 30 feet off the ground and swinging from a rope 20 feet in the air.
Participants must complete a medical and liability waiver form, which will be mailed before the event.
Space is limited. Go to the Classes & Events page at mayoclinichealthsystem.org, or call 1-866-375-7464 (toll-free) to register by Sept. 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.