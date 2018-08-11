The Menomonie Singers, Inc., (TMS) announces its new conductor. Amy Vogt will take the helm, starting in fall 2018. Dr. Jerry Hui, conductor of the Menomonie Singers for the past three years, has resigned, to pursue other professional activities.
Vogt has a bachelor of music in choral conducting from University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Recently, she became the new choral conductor at Osseo-Fairchild High School. Vogt has had many choral conducting experiences including music department chair and choral conductor most recently at McDonnell High School in Chippewa Falls.
The Menomonie Singers is a nonprofit music organization that has been in existence as Menomonie Chamber Singers since 1989 and performs at various venues in Menomonie and western Wisconsin.
Currently, the singers, numbering around 35, are mostly from Dunn County and other cities in Western Wisconsin. They are a mix of many professions, including UW-Stout faculty members and some Stout students. The group frequently sings four-part, a cappella music.
Auditions for upcoming season
The choir is hoping to expand to 40 members. Participants must be 18 or older or post high school. Previous choir experience is helpful, but not necessary.
Auditions for all sections (soprano, alto, tenor and bass) will be held on Monday, Aug. 20 and Tuesday, Aug. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. at UW-Stout’s Applied Arts in Room 315.
Vogt and Juliana Schmidt, TMS executive director and founder, will conduct the auditions. There is no need to prepare a piece; the audition will include a range check, a sight-singing exercise, and a musicality showcase in which singers will be asked to sing one of the following: Silent Night, Happy Birthday, or My Country Tis of Thee.
Weekly rehearsals for the fall season begin Monday, Aug. 27 at UW-Stout. A choir retreat is also planned for Saturday, Sept. 22, at Peace Lutheran Church in Menomonie.
For the fall 2018 concerts on Nov. 17 and 18, the theme “There are more things in heaven and earth than dreamt of in our philosophy,” a quote from Shakespeare’s Hamlet. A wide variety of pieces with references to heaven, earth, and the mysteries of life, will be performed.
Interested singers should contact Schmidt at themenomoniesingers@gmail.com or by calling 715-505-3525 for an appointment. Visit www.themenomoniesingers.org and on Facebook for more information.
