The Menomonie Singers, Inc., (TMS) announces its new conductor. Amy Vogt will take the helm, starting in fall 2018. Dr. Jerry Hui, conductor of the Menomonie Singers for the past three years, has resigned, to pursue other professional activities.
Vogt has a bachelor of music in choral conducting from University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Recently, she became the new choral conductor at Osseo-Fairchild High School. Vogt has had many choral conducting experiences including music department chair and choral conductor at McDonnell High School in Chippewa Falls most recently.
The Menomonie Singers is a nonprofit music organization that has been in existence as Menomonie Chamber Singers since 1989 and performs at various venues in Menomonie and western Wisconsin.
For the fall 2018 concerts on Nov. 17 and 18, TMS has the theme, “There are more things in heaven and earth than dreamt of in our philosophy,” a quote from Shakespeare’s Hamlet. A wide variety of pieces with references to heaven, earth, and the mysteries of life, will be performed.
Currently, the singers, numbering around 35, are mostly from Dunn County and other cities in Western Wisconsin. They are a mix of many professions, including UW-Stout faculty members and some Stout students. The group frequently sings four-part, a cappella music.
The choir is always looking for new members. The next auditions will be held Aug. 20, 21 at UW-Stout’s choir room. Interested singers should contact Juliana Schmidt, executive director and founder, at themenomoniesingers@gmail.com, for an appointment. The Menomonie Singers can also be found at their website www.themenomoniesingers.org and on Facebook.
