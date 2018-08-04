The Menomonie Theater Guild announces audition for its fall show, “Dracula” written by Hamilton Deane and John L. Balderston through a special arrangement with Samuel French.
Dracula, the play, closely follows the plot of the novel by Bram Stoker and chronicles Count Dracula’s journey to England, his stalking of two young women, and his pursuit by the heroines’ suitors and their associates. The first authorized adaptation of Stoker’s novel, this version of the play was written in 1924 by Hamilton Deane and revised in 1927 by John L. Balderston. It was and has influenced many subsequent adaptations.
Kate Brophy will direct this classic tale. Auditions are 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 13 and Tuesday, Aug. 14 at the MTG Studio (502 W. Second St.) Callbacks are set for Wed., Aug. 15 from 6 to 7 p.m.
Roles are for six men (ages 20s through 60s) and two women (one in her 20s; other young or older).
To prepare for auditions, be prepared to tell a 1-2-minute story telling about the scariest (supernatural) thing that you or someone you know experienced. (Stories do not need to be proven!) There will also be readings from the script.
For info, email the director at katedeacybrophy@gmail.com.
Performance dates are Oct. 12, 13, 14 and Oct. 19, 20, 21. All performances are held at the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts in downtown Menomonie.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.