On Tuesday, July 17, the Ludington Guard Band will perform a concert of music from around the world at 8 p.m. in Menomonie’s Wilson Park under the musical direction of James Woodford. The concerts are free and open to the public.
Pre-concert
Belly dancing routine
Flag-raising ceremony
Senior Girl Scout Troop 3225
Pie and ice cream social
Served by 1st Congregational UCC
First half selections
- Yagi Bushi
- Ceska Pisnicka
- Ye Banks and Braes O’Bonnie Doon
- Theme from Emperor Waltz
- Amparito Roca
- Variations on a Korean Folksong
- Children’s March: Allouette
Intermission: Klezmazel
Second half selections
- Lawrence of Arabia
- Africa: Ceremony, Song and Ritual
- Americans We
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.