Children's march
BARBARA LYON, The Dunn County News

On Tuesday, July 17, the Ludington Guard Band will perform a concert of music from around the world at 8 p.m. in Menomonie’s Wilson Park under the musical direction of James Woodford. The concerts are free and open to the public.

Pre-concert

Belly dancing routine

Flag-raising ceremony

Senior Girl Scout Troop 3225

Pie and ice cream social

Served by 1st Congregational UCC

First half selections

  • Yagi Bushi
  • Ceska Pisnicka
  • Ye Banks and Braes O’Bonnie Doon
  • Theme from Emperor Waltz
  • Amparito Roca
  • Variations on a Korean Folksong
  • Children’s March: Allouette

Intermission: Klezmazel

Second half selections

  • Lawrence of Arabia
  • Africa: Ceremony, Song and Ritual
  • Americans We
Dunn County News editor

Barbara Lyon is the editor of The Dunn County News in Menomonie, WI.

