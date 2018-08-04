Under the musical direction of James Woodford, the Ludington Guard Band will perform its final concert of its 2018 season in Wilson Park at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 7. The concerts are free and open to the public.
Flag raising ceremony
Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts from Ludington Guard Band families
Pie and ice cream social
Served by Menomonie High School Band Boosters
First half selections
- Rise of the Firebird
- Italian Wedding Song
- The Belle of Chicago
- What A Wonderful World (with Larry Jess, saxophone soloist)
- Sonus Ventorum
- Inglesina
- Children’s March = The Children’s March by Edwin Franko Goldman
Intermission
A sampling from Mabel Tainter’s Radio Days-The 1940s musical revue which opens Friday, Aug. 10
Second half selections
- Broadway Spectacular
- Hootenanny
- May The Good Lord Bless and Keep You
