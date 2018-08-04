Wilson Park bandshell

The moon will rise once more over the Wilson Park bandshell as the Ludington Guard band performs its last concert of the 2018 season. One more chance for pie, ice cream, popcorn -- and fine music provided by talented and dedicated community members.

 PHIL DISER For The Dunn County News

Under the musical direction of James Woodford, the Ludington Guard Band will perform its final concert of its 2018 season in Wilson Park at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 7. The concerts are free and open to the public.

Flag raising ceremony

Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts from Ludington Guard Band families

Pie and ice cream social

Served by Menomonie High School Band Boosters

First half selections

  • Rise of the Firebird
  • Italian Wedding Song
  • The Belle of Chicago
  • What A Wonderful World (with Larry Jess, saxophone soloist)
  • Sonus Ventorum
  • Inglesina
  • Children’s March = The Children’s March by Edwin Franko Goldman

Intermission

A sampling from Mabel Tainter’s Radio Days-The 1940s musical revue which opens Friday, Aug. 10

Second half selections

  • Broadway Spectacular
  • Hootenanny
  • May The Good Lord Bless and Keep You
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Dunn County News editor

Barbara Lyon is the editor of The Dunn County News in Menomonie, WI.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.