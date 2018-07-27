Joyful Noise

While members of TubaChristmas played in the background, members of Menomonie's Joyful Noise Choir sang familiar carols as part of the intermission entertainment at last week's concert which celebrated Christmas in July. An added treat was UW-Stout Chancellor Bob Meyer's reading of "A Visit from St. Nicholas" the perennially favorite holiday poem by Clement Clark Moore.

 PHIL DISER, For Dunn County News

On Tuesday, July 31, Ludington Guard Band will perform a concert at Menomonie’s Wilson Park at 8 p.m. under the musical direction of James Woodford. The concerts are free and open to the public.

Flag raising ceremony

Brownie Girl Scout Troop 3143

Pie and ice cream social

Served by Chippewa Valley Habitat for Humanity

First half selections

  • British 8th March
  • Havendance
  • William Byrd Suite Movement 1
  • Bubbling Woodwinds
  • Farandole
  • Big Band Polka
  • Children’s March: Ta Ra Ra Boom De Aye

Intermission

The Barbershoppers

Second half selections

  • Crooner’s Serenade
  • Leroy Anderson: A Legacy In Sound
  • Jersey Boys
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Dunn County News editor

Barbara Lyon is the editor of The Dunn County News in Menomonie, WI.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.