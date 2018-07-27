On Tuesday, July 31, Ludington Guard Band will perform a concert at Menomonie’s Wilson Park at 8 p.m. under the musical direction of James Woodford. The concerts are free and open to the public.
Flag raising ceremony
Brownie Girl Scout Troop 3143
Pie and ice cream social
Served by Chippewa Valley Habitat for Humanity
First half selections
- British 8th March
- Havendance
- William Byrd Suite Movement 1
- Bubbling Woodwinds
- Farandole
- Big Band Polka
- Children’s March: Ta Ra Ra Boom De Aye
Intermission
The Barbershoppers
Second half selections
- Crooner’s Serenade
- Leroy Anderson: A Legacy In Sound
- Jersey Boys
