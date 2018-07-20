On Tuesday, July 24, Ludington Guard Band will perform a “Christmas in July” Concert under the direction of James Woodford. The concerts are free and open to the public.
Flag raising ceremony
Boy Scout Troop 1701 from Menomonie Veterans Center and Troop 23 from Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Pie and ice cream social
Served by St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Music Ministry
First half selections
- Sleigh Ride
- Veni, Veni
- ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas
- Santa Symphony (Featuring the Flute Section Alone!)
- Carol of the Bells
- God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen
- A Christmas Festival
- Children’s March — Feliz Navidad
Intermission
Tuba Christmas
Second half selections
- Celtic Carol
- Christmas Jazz Suite
- An American Christmas
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.