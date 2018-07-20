Ludington Guard
On Tuesday, July 24, Ludington Guard Band will perform a “Christmas in July” Concert under the direction of James Woodford. The concerts are free and open to the public.

Flag raising ceremony

Boy Scout Troop 1701 from Menomonie Veterans Center and Troop 23 from Our Savior’s Lutheran Church

Pie and ice cream social

Served by St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Music Ministry

First half selections

  • Sleigh Ride
  • Veni, Veni
  • ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas
  • Santa Symphony (Featuring the Flute Section Alone!)
  • Carol of the Bells
  • God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen
  • A Christmas Festival
  • Children’s March — Feliz Navidad

Intermission

Tuba Christmas

Second half selections

  • Celtic Carol
  • Christmas Jazz Suite
  • An American Christmas
