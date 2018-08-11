From St. Paul Ballet (SPB), Clara’s Dream from The Nutcracker returns to the Chippewa Valley to cast local dance students to be a part of the holiday magic on Aug. 15 at Diamond School of Dance in Eau Claire.
After two completely sold-out performances, a swiftly growing cast including dance students from the Chippewa Valley area, and the addition of two original drops by designer Annie Henly, SPB is returning to The Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts in Menomonie to perform Clara’s Dream on Dec. 21 and 22.
As a part of their community outreach program, SPB is including local dance students in this production to provide them an opportunity to perform dancing roles alongside a professional ballet company, gain insight into the professional dance world, and be a part of St. Paul Ballet’s beloved holiday show.
Aug. 15 audition details are:
- Ages 10-18 – 1:30- 2:30 p.m. (Registration 1-1:30 p.m.)
- Pointe – 1:30- 3 p.m. (Registration 1-1:30 p.m.)
- Ages 7-9 Audition – 3:30- 4:30 p.m. (Registration 3-3:30 p.m.)
Auditions will be held at Diamond School of Dance, 2738 Mall Dr., in Eau Claire. Audition fee is $15. If cast, performance fee is $100 to cover costume tailoring and cleaning.
Dancers should come dressed in a black leotard, pink tights, and flat ballet shoes. Audition will consist of a ballet technique class, followed by learning a short excerpt of choreography.
Pointe auditions are for dancers 13 years or older with two or more years of pointe experience. Dancers attending pointe audition should bring flat ballet shoes to wear for the first hour and will wear pointe shoes from 2:30-3 p.m. Rehearsal dates to be determined once casting is posted.
About Clara’s Dream from The Nutcracker
With choreography from Artistic Director Zoé Emilie Henrot, Clara’s Dream from The Nutcracker is fun for all ages. The 90-minute show is a perfect way to introduce young children to the power and beauty of classical dance with Tchiakovsky’s amazing and familiar score.
Based on the original story, “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” by ETA Hoffman, SPB has reimagined the story, but with Clara as the star.
The ballet opens with the familiar 19th-century holiday party where we are introduced to Clara and her uncle Drosselmeyer, a magician who arrives with dancing dolls. After the party Clara falls asleep and the magic begins in her dreams. A tree grows and a battle between mice and toy soldiers unfolds. She travels through the Land of Snow to the Land of Sweets to meet waltzing flowers, nursery rhyme characters, dancers from many lands and the iconic Sugar Plum Fairy.
It’s a magical journey of Clara’s evolution from adolescence to adulthood. Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts performances are Friday, Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 22 at 10 a.m.
Learn more about the St. Paul Ballet at www.spballet.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.