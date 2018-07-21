I’m named after an old comic book character, but if you guessed my name as Marmaduke you’d be wrong! My name is Buster Brown. I was surrendered in June and am estimated to be about 8 years old.
I was surrendered due to no fault of my own. My previous owner could just no longer care for me. I just had my teeth cleaned, and I am feeling like a whole new pup! I enjoy snuggling in my blankies, and going for rides in the car.
I have lived with cats in my previous home, so if you have some frisky felines in your family, I am OK with that. I can be a bit shy when meeting new people, but love to be with people and be held once I know you. I would prefer an adult only home as I would like to enjoy my retirement years in a calm home environment without young whippersnappers disturbing me.
A short video segment spotlighting the pet of the week may be found at www.dunncountyhumanesociety.org. Located at 302 Brickyard Road in Menomonie, the Dunn County Humane Society is open Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m.-6 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday, Wednesday and major holidays.
