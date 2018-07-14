"Kitten season" is upon us! The Dunn County Humane Society has dozens of wonderful kittens like myself awaiting loving forever homes.
My name is Quinn. I arrived as a stray in late June and am estimated to be about 9 weeks old. I am already neutered and am totally ready for a family of my very own. If you have been contemplating adding a furry family member to your clan, I urge you to stop by DCHS and meet some of us wonderful homeless pets just waiting for an awesome family like yours.
A short video segment spotlighting the pet of the week may be found at www.dunncountyhumanesociety.org. Located at 302 Brickyard Road in Menomonie, the Dunn County Humane Society is open Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m.-6 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday, Wednesday and major holidays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.