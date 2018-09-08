My name is Lexus and I am about seven years old. I initially arrived as a stray when I was just a puppy back in 2011. I was a beloved part of a family until January 2018 when I was surrendered back to the shelter. The reason you ask? I did not approve of having four other dogs in the home.
I was adopted again in the spring of 2018, but returned again in August because the toddler in the family didn’t understand when to give me a break. It’s not that I don’t like kids, but maybe I would appreciate not living full-time with children. I have lived with cats before, so if you have a quiet home with cats, maybe one other dog, and no young children, I would enjoy living with you.
I used to be extremely overweight. My knees have some arthritis, my back is a bit weak and ouchy. I am taking some daily meds from the vet that makes my body feel better. My new owners will need to be financially prepared for regular veterinary bills as I get older, but I promise I am worth every penny!
Located at 302 Brickyard Road in Menomonie, the Dunn County Humane Society is open Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 1-7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday, Wednesday and major holidays.
