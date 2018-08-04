Hi, everyone! Our names are Fred, Barney and Bam Bam — and we would love to become part of your family. We are known as “the Flintstones” and arrived as a strays with our two sisters who have since been adopted.
We are about 12 weeks old, and so much fun. We enjoy playing until we tire ourselves out, and then snuggle up in a kitten-pile for naptime. We are neutered, healthy, friendly and would make great additions to your family! Come check us out at the Dunn County Humane Society today!
Located at 302 Brickyard Road in Menomonie, the Dunn County Humane Society is open Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m.-6 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday, Wednesday and major holidays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.