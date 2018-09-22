Hi friends, my name is Fizzle! I’m the cute kitten with black whiskers. My sister, Wizzle, is my twin sister and we are about three-and-a-half months old. The only way to tell us apart is by the color of our whiskers. Hers are white and mine are black. We are typical, fun-loving kittens.
We would love to find a home together, but would understand if we ended up in separate homes. We are great with other feline friends, so if you have another cat or kitten in your home currently, we would love to be added to your family. We are currently housed in the first colony room, so if you walk into the shelter and look to your right, we will likely be on the other side of the large window, playing or sleeping.
Located at 302 Brickyard Road in Menomonie, the Dunn County Humane Society is open Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 1-7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday, Wednesday and major holidays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.