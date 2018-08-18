“Assertively affectionate”. That is how I have been described. I’m not sure what that means, but I assume it means I am super-cool-awesome-sauce! My name is Caspian, and I arrived as a stray in early May. I’m estimated to be about 2 years old, and I am very much a young-pup at heart. I know I need to learn manners and work on training… but it is just really challenging for me to NOT be right in your face getting attention and giving kisses uncontrollably! When I get a person of my very own, I know they will appreciate my enthusiasm and be happy to go to training classes with me! I am a very smart guy and I love to please, so I just know I will be a star student. I am a playful, energetic guy and would like to find a family with older kids and/or a big dog like myself who can handle my energy level. I love to play, am curious about everything, and very excited about my wonderful ‘happily ever after’ life with you!
Located at 302 Brickyard Road in Menomonie, the Dunn County Humane Society is open Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m.-6 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday, Wednesday and major holidays.
