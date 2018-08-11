Sweet, sweet, sweet! I had to say it three times to make sure you understand just how sweet I really am. My name is Roosevelt. I was found stray in late May and am estimated to be about 7 years old.
I don’t mean to brag, but everyone I meet seems to just absolutely adore me. For example: Do you have any idea how many schools nationwide are named after me? As flattered as I am to have so many namesakes, all I really want is a loving home. I am a very friendly, adorable guy. I’m maybe just not the most photogenic, so you should come meet me in person to truly fall in love with me.
Located at 302 Brickyard Road in Menomonie, the Dunn County Humane Society is open Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m.-6 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday, Wednesday and major holidays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.