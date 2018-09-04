It was great to be back in the duck blind even though 4:30 a.m. is still an early hour to get up in order to be in the blind by 5:30 a.m. I, however, left my trusty shotgun at home because we were going to catch ducks with a net and some black powder charges.
The blind was a diminutive plywood box on stilts in which four of us were crammed. My blind-mates were DNR Wildlife Technician Paul Petersen and two wildlife interns, McKenna Hammons and Jeff Williams. I was helping the duck banding team at Crex Meadow Wildlife Area.
Important tool
The crew, led by Peterson, was tasked with banding 300 mallards and 100 wood ducks. Their quota of ducks is part of the Wisconsin quota of 4,000 ducks and is part of the national total of about 200,000 ducks. The Fish and Wildlife Service determines how many ducks are banded in each state. Duck banding is a major tool used by waterfowl biologists to track ducks and other migratory bird populations.
Duck banding is capturing live ducks and placing an aluminum band around their lower leg. The band has a unique serial number on it that will identify the bird when the band is recovered.
Once we were in the blind, the DNR staff began to count ducks through the four by six inch windows. We needed to capture at least 100 ducks that morning.
The area in front of us consisted of a pond and a mowed grassy “beach” with lots of cob corn on it. Cob corn is used because it takes more time for the ducks to eat the corn and hence a longer opportunity for capturing the birds.
The cob corn was strewn across the open area next to the carefully arranged netting. It was a good morning for ducks and by about 6 a.m. about 200 ducks were in the pond, and many were beginning to exit the water and head for the corn. Then a swan flew over the area and all the ducks retreated to the pond. Fortunately, the waterfowl quickly returned to the corn.
At 6:20 a.m., the charges were touched off and the net flew over the congregated ducks. My blind-mates scrambled out the tiny door and rushed over to the nets to place logs along the edges of the nets to prevent the ducks from escaping.
The rest of the 10-member crew were waiting near the road in their vehicles, and when they heard the report of the black powder net cannons, they quickly drove to the capture site, and expertly set up the banding station. Five minutes after the net was shot over the ducks, the station was set-up, the ducks were being gently removed from the net. and the first were being banded.
Squad gets to work
I joined the duck retrieval squad. We went to the net to remove the ducks from the net and carry them to the banding station. The ducks were fairly passive throughout the process. Many of the ducks went into their hiding mode where they lay on the ground with their necks stretched out and then remain motionless. Some of the ducks actively tried to get out of the net. I quickly learned that placing a hand on the duck would cause them to stop moving and then they could be quickly and safely removed from the net.
At the banding station, the ducks were identified by age and sex. The categories were male or female and immature or mature adult. After the duck was aged and sexed, a band that corresponded with the age and sex was placed round their leg and the duck was released.
The entire process of removing a duck from the net to release took about three minutes per duck. Banding all 130 ducks that were captured took about 45 minutes. A total of 105 ducks were newly banded, while 25 already had bands on them. Most of the previously banded ducks had been caught at this station during prior banding sessions.
History of banding
Duck banding was first practiced around 1900 by a few individuals. Around 1922, it became a continent wide scientific endeavor. Banding at Crex Meadows began in 1949. Wildlife scientists used the information gathered from banding to determine waterfowl populations and migratory patterns.
The early banding efforts in the 1920s helped scientists determine that there are four major flyways that waterfowl use for migration. But not all ducks follow the patterns. One duck that was banded at Crex meadows was reported in Montana.
Most ducks live less than two years, but banding has found some do live much longer. The Crex Meadow crews dealt with ducks that were 5 and 8 years old. They also found a banded sandhill crane thats was dying. It was banded in 1977 and found in 2006, making in 30 years old.
After the ducks are released, the banding information is entered into a national database. The bands are recovered by hunters, other banding operations, and by wildlife watchers that find bands in the wild.
When a band is recovered, the number is reported via the internet to the Bird Banding Laboratory (https://www.pwrc.usgs.gov/BBL/bblretrv/). The band is then matched to the location where it was banded. Anyone entering a band number in the system gets a report of where and when the band was originally placed on the duck. Any other reports of the band are also given to the reportee.
The website Bands across North America (https://flyways.us/surveys-and-monitoring/banding-and-marking-programs/bands-across-america) has a searchable database that can be used to show where ducks were banded and then where the bands were recovered. I searched wood ducks that were banded in Wisconsin and recovered in Arkansas. The records date back many years, and the results were interesting.
Duck banding continues to be a vital research tool in learning more about waterfowl in North America.
