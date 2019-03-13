Euronymous (Rory Culkin) is credited with creating “Norwegian Black Metal” in Norway by forming the band Mayhem.
In the early 1990s, Euronymous along with band members Hellhammer, Necrobutcher and Dead created a cult following with loud music and demonic lyrical content.
Donning black and white face paint, studded bracelets and upside down cross necklaces, these band mates were fighting against the world under the name of Satan.
In what is known as a “dark spot” in the history of Norway, these young men took their music serious in order to prove a point. What exactly was that point?
“Lords of Chaos” attempts to answer that question. Based off a nonfiction book of the same name, “Lords of Chaos” is a horrific look into the minds of The Black Circle that were the cause of a dozen church burnings and a murder.
The band Mayhem is synonymous with being “dark.”
Original lead singer, Dead (Jack Kilmer), was an odd character who hated cats, followed the path of the devil, practiced self-mutilation and even unearthed his stage clothes from the ground to have a nasty smell while he was on stage.
Dead committed suicide. Wherein Euronymous would become legendary for taking a photo of the crime scene and later using it as an album cover for Mayhems, “Down of the Black Hearts.” What good friends they were …
Welcome Varg Vikernes (Emory Cohen). Varg wanted everyone to know, he was not a poser and was legitimately evil. Varg pushed Euronymous and others to burn 400 year old churches and degrade those with a belief in Christianity.
Euronymous was about the publicity for the band, but Varg was not. This led to a violent confrontation between the two.
What “Lords of Chaos” has set out to do was tell this story while becoming a character study of the relationship between Euronymous and Varg.
With a two-hour run time, “Lords of Chaos” feels rushed. Every dark situation these men find themselves in flies by without giving the audience a chance to understand why these degenerates are partaking in these horrific acts.
It isn’t until the Varg appears to take over the black metal scene that we begin to understand character differences on those in Mayhem.
Black metal is still alive today and Mayhem still tours the world, but is this due to their notoriety, due to these unforgivable acts or because they were legendary musicians?
“Lords of Chaos” would have you believe it is the latter. The problem with the story is, everyone we are following has a different agenda.
Hellhammer, the drummer, wanted to make satanic music – a straightforward approach. Euronymous wanted to dress a certain way for attention and fabricate “how metal he was” to garner attention. Varg, now a YouTube sensation, used the metal scene to make a state about the world.
If you are not in the extreme metal genre, “Lords of Chaos” will feel confusing. This is a story of a bunch of dumb kids who took their lifestyle too serious for their own good—unfortunately, at the expense of others.
This is an semi-interesting, gory story that is captivating at times while feeling juvenile and almost unbelievable – even when the truth is real.
Grade: C+
